Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 5,458, with 137 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state has released an update on the number of cases of coronavirus in Kansas. It says the number has increased to 5,458, which is up 213 from Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there have been 137 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. That is an increase of one since Monday.

Hospitalizations from the coronavirus are up to 566. Monday’s number was 553.

Sedgwick County has different numbers than the KDHE. As of noon Tuesday, Sedgwick County is reporting 436 cases of the coronavirus, with 13 deaths.

Atchison County: 12

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 9

Bourbon County: 6

Brown County: 1

Butler County: 16

Chase County: 1

Chautauqua County: 4

Cherokee County: 8

Cheyenne County: 2

Clark County: 8

Clay County: 6

Cloud County: 4

Coffey County: 49

Cowley County: 2

Crawford County: 6

Dickinson County: 2

Doniphan County: 4

Douglas County: 51

Edwards County: 4

Ellis County: 8

Ellsworth County: 1

Finney County: 518

Ford County: 869

Franklin County: 19

Geary County: 13

Gove County: 1

Grant County: 7

Gray County: 6

Greenwood County: 3

Hamilton County: 4

Harper County: 1

Harvey County: 8

Haskell County: 8

Jackson County: 2

Jefferson County: 10

Jewell County: 4

Johnson County: 513

Kearny County: 23

Kiowa County: 2

Labette County: 22

Leavenworth County: 602

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 265

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 23

Meade County: 12

Miami County: 5

Mitchell County: 3

Montgomery County: 19

Morris County: 3

Morton County: 3

Nemaha County: 1

Neosho County: 2

Norton County: 2

Osage County: 5

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 4

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 15

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 40

Republic County: 4

Rice County: 3

Riley County: 55

Rooks County: 6

Saline County: 21

Scott County: 2

Sedgwick County: 436 (reported by Sedgwick County)

Seward County: 606

Shawnee County: 133

Sheridan County: 2

Sherman County: 5

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 7

Stevens County: 12

Sumner County: 4

Wabaunsee County: 26

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 6

Wyandotte County: 896

Furnas County, NE: 4

Hitchcock County, NE: 1

Red Willow County, NE: 4

Beaver County, OK: 15

Harper County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 48

Texas County, OK: 252

County list updated: May 4, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

