Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 6,984, with 157 deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state has released an update on the number of cases of coronavirus in Kansas. It says the number has increased to 6,984 with 657 hospitalizations.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there have been 157 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began.

There have been a total of 45,557 tests conducted with negative results.

Sedgwick County has different numbers than the KDHE. As of noon Saturday, Sedgwick County is reporting 468 cases of the coronavirus, with 19 deaths.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

  • Older residents are at a higher risk of more serious illness and death from COVID-19. Their symptoms can be different than symptoms for younger people.
    • These symptoms include headache, diarrhea, loss of smell and/or taste, confusion, sore throat, or runny nose. Infected older residents may also act differently than normal.
      • They could require more sleep, stop walking, lose orientation, or fall.
  • KDHE reports that more than 6,300 residents have been tested for COVID-19.
  • Residents can be tested at no cost, regardless of insurance, if they have at least two symptoms of COVID-19. There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition.
    • Please call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if you think you should be tested for the disease.
    • General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.
    • For up-to-date information, please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org.

Prevention Measures

  • Stay home
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water
  • Cover all coughs and sneezes
  • Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others
  • Limit public gatherings to 10 people or less
CountyConfirmed
Atchison12
Barber1
Barton14
Bourbon6
Brown1
Butler15
Chase3
Chautauqua4
Cherokee8
Cheyenne2
Clark17
Clay4
Cloud4
Coffey50
Cowley2
Crawford6
Dickinson2
Doniphan7
Douglas56
Edwards4
Ellis9
Ellsworth2
Finney677
Ford1,027
Franklin20
Geary16
Gove1
Grant11
Gray6
Greenwood3
Hamilton8
Harper1
Harvey9
Haskell14
Jackson2
Jefferson12
Jewell4
Johnson583
Kearny28
Kiowa2
Labette22
Leavenworth907
Linn5
Lyon323
Marion6
McPherson25
Meade16
Miami5
Mitchell3
Montgomery21
Morris3
Morton3
Nemaha1
Neosho2
Norton2
Osage5
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Phillips1
Pottawatomie17
Pratt1
Reno52
Republic4
Rice3
Riley56
Rooks6
Saline23
Scott3
Sedgwick (from SG County release)457
Seward668
Shawnee146
Sheridan2
Sherman5
Smith2
Stafford1
Stanton7
Stevens14
Sumner4
Wabaunsee27
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,001
Furnas County, NE4
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE5
Beaver County, OK19
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK48
Texas County, OK343

County list updated: May 7, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

