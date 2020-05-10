Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 6,984, with 157 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state has released an update on the number of cases of coronavirus in Kansas. It says the number has increased to 6,984 with 657 hospitalizations.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there have been 157 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began.
There have been a total of 45,557 tests conducted with negative results.
Sedgwick County has different numbers than the KDHE. As of noon Saturday, Sedgwick County is reporting 468 cases of the coronavirus, with 19 deaths.
Sedgwick County Health Department Update
- Older residents are at a higher risk of more serious illness and death from COVID-19. Their symptoms can be different than symptoms for younger people.
- These symptoms include headache, diarrhea, loss of smell and/or taste, confusion, sore throat, or runny nose. Infected older residents may also act differently than normal.
- They could require more sleep, stop walking, lose orientation, or fall.
- KDHE reports that more than 6,300 residents have been tested for COVID-19.
- Residents can be tested at no cost, regardless of insurance, if they have at least two symptoms of COVID-19. There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition.
- Please call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if you think you should be tested for the disease.
- General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.
- For up-to-date information, please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org.
Prevention Measures
- Stay home
- Wash your hands often with soap and water
- Cover all coughs and sneezes
- Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others
- Limit public gatherings to 10 people or less
|County
|Confirmed
|Atchison
|12
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|14
|Bourbon
|6
|Brown
|1
|Butler
|15
|Chase
|3
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|8
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|17
|Clay
|4
|Cloud
|4
|Coffey
|50
|Cowley
|2
|Crawford
|6
|Dickinson
|2
|Doniphan
|7
|Douglas
|56
|Edwards
|4
|Ellis
|9
|Ellsworth
|2
|Finney
|677
|Ford
|1,027
|Franklin
|20
|Geary
|16
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|11
|Gray
|6
|Greenwood
|3
|Hamilton
|8
|Harper
|1
|Harvey
|9
|Haskell
|14
|Jackson
|2
|Jefferson
|12
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|583
|Kearny
|28
|Kiowa
|2
|Labette
|22
|Leavenworth
|907
|Linn
|5
|Lyon
|323
|Marion
|6
|McPherson
|25
|Meade
|16
|Miami
|5
|Mitchell
|3
|Montgomery
|21
|Morris
|3
|Morton
|3
|Nemaha
|1
|Neosho
|2
|Norton
|2
|Osage
|5
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Phillips
|1
|Pottawatomie
|17
|Pratt
|1
|Reno
|52
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|3
|Riley
|56
|Rooks
|6
|Saline
|23
|Scott
|3
|Sedgwick (from SG County release)
|457
|Seward
|668
|Shawnee
|146
|Sheridan
|2
|Sherman
|5
|Smith
|2
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|7
|Stevens
|14
|Sumner
|4
|Wabaunsee
|27
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,001
|Furnas County, NE
|4
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|5
|Beaver County, OK
|19
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|48
|Texas County, OK
|343
County list updated: May 7, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health