Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 9,719, with 208 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has increased to 9,719 which is 382 more than Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the update at noon Friday.
It also reports there have been 208 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas. That’s up 3 from two days ago.
In all, 842 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
The number of people testing negative in Kansas is 85,230.
Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the KDHE, will give an update on the coronavirus issues in Kansas Friday afternoon. KSN will livestream his briefing at 2 p.m. on KSN.com.
|County
|Confirmed
|Anderson
|1
|Atchison
|20
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|37
|Bourbon
|8
|Brown
|6
|Butler
|30
|Chase
|4
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|9
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|31
|Clay
|5
|Cloud
|4
|Coffey
|50
|Comanche
|1
|Cowley
|4
|Crawford
|6
|Dickinson
|3
|Doniphan
|12
|Douglas
|63
|Edwards
|5
|Ellis
|9
|Ellsworth
|2
|Finney
|1,417
|Ford
|1,628
|Franklin
|34
|Geary
|16
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|17
|Gray
|22
|Greenwood
|3
|Hamilton
|18
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|15
|Haskell
|18
|Hodgeman
|1
|Jackson
|91
|Jefferson
|22
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|788
|Kearny
|44
|Kiowa
|2
|Labette
|22
|Lane
|3
|Leavenworth
|1,073
|Linn
|8
|Lyon
|386
|Marion
|7
|McPherson
|27
|Meade
|26
|Miami
|7
|Mitchell
|3
|Montgomery
|19
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|4
|Nemaha
|14
|Neosho
|2
|Ness
|1
|Norton
|2
|Osage
|7
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Phillips
|2
|Pottawatomie
|25
|Pratt
|1
|Reno
|52
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|62
|Rooks
|7
|Saline
|28
|Scott
|13
|Sedgwick
|560
|Seward
|838
|Shawnee
|272
|Sheridan
|2
|Sherman
|6
|Smith
|2
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|9
|Stevens
|27
|Sumner
|6
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|31
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,315
|Furnas County, NE
|8
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|5
|Beaver County, OK
|24
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|52
|Texas County, OK
|908
County list updated: May 27, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
