Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 9,719, with 208 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has increased to 9,719 which is 382 more than Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the update at noon Friday.

It also reports there have been 208 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas. That’s up 3 from two days ago.

In all, 842 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The number of people testing negative in Kansas is 85,230.

Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the KDHE, will give an update on the coronavirus issues in Kansas Friday afternoon. KSN will livestream his briefing at 2 p.m. on KSN.com.

County Confirmed Anderson 1 Atchison 20 Barber 1 Barton 37 Bourbon 8 Brown 6 Butler 30 Chase 4 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 9 Cheyenne 2 Clark 31 Clay 5 Cloud 4 Coffey 50 Comanche 1 Cowley 4 Crawford 6 Dickinson 3 Doniphan 12 Douglas 63 Edwards 5 Ellis 9 Ellsworth 2 Finney 1,417 Ford 1,628 Franklin 34 Geary 16 Gove 1 Grant 17 Gray 22 Greenwood 3 Hamilton 18 Harper 2 Harvey 15 Haskell 18 Hodgeman 1 Jackson 91 Jefferson 22 Jewell 4 Johnson 788 Kearny 44 Kiowa 2 Labette 22 Lane 3 Leavenworth 1,073 Linn 8 Lyon 386 Marion 7 McPherson 27 Meade 26 Miami 7 Mitchell 3 Montgomery 19 Morris 5 Morton 4 Nemaha 14 Neosho 2 Ness 1 Norton 2 Osage 7 Osborne 2 Ottawa 4 Phillips 2 Pottawatomie 25 Pratt 1 Reno 52 Republic 4 Rice 4 Riley 62 Rooks 7 Saline 28 Scott 13 Sedgwick 560 Seward 838 Shawnee 272 Sheridan 2 Sherman 6 Smith 2 Stafford 1 Stanton 9 Stevens 27 Sumner 6 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 31 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 1,315 Furnas County, NE 8 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 5 Beaver County, OK 24 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 52 Texas County, OK 908

County list updated: May 27, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

