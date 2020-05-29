Live Now
Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 9,719, with 208 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has increased to 9,719 which is 382 more than Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the update at noon Friday.

It also reports there have been 208 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas. That’s up 3 from two days ago.

In all, 842 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The number of people testing negative in Kansas is 85,230.

Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the KDHE, will give an update on the coronavirus issues in Kansas Friday afternoon. KSN will livestream his briefing at 2 p.m. on KSN.com.

CountyConfirmed
Anderson1
Atchison20
Barber1
Barton37
Bourbon8
Brown6
Butler30
Chase4
Chautauqua4
Cherokee9
Cheyenne2
Clark31
Clay5
Cloud4
Coffey50
Comanche1
Cowley4
Crawford6
Dickinson3
Doniphan12
Douglas63
Edwards5
Ellis9
Ellsworth2
Finney1,417
Ford1,628
Franklin34
Geary16
Gove1
Grant17
Gray22
Greenwood3
Hamilton18
Harper2
Harvey15
Haskell18
Hodgeman1
Jackson91
Jefferson22
Jewell4
Johnson788
Kearny44
Kiowa2
Labette22
Lane3
Leavenworth1,073
Linn8
Lyon386
Marion7
McPherson27
Meade26
Miami7
Mitchell3
Montgomery19
Morris5
Morton4
Nemaha14
Neosho2
Ness1
Norton2
Osage7
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Phillips2
Pottawatomie25
Pratt1
Reno52
Republic4
Rice4
Riley62
Rooks7
Saline28
Scott13
Sedgwick560
Seward838
Shawnee272
Sheridan2
Sherman6
Smith2
Stafford1
Stanton9
Stevens27
Sumner6
Trego1
Wabaunsee31
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,315
Furnas County, NE8
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE5
Beaver County, OK24
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK52
Texas County, OK908

County list updated: May 27, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

