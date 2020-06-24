Live Now
Cases of coronavirus in Kansas jump by more than 500, with 2 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is now 12,970, an increase of 505 since Monday.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died from COVID-19-related conditions is 261, an increase of 2 since Monday.

The KDHE releases the newest numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says 1,082 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the number was 1,056. The KDHE does not announce recoveries or active cases.

It says 148,735 Kansans have tested negative for the virus. The number was 142,548 on Monday.

The Sedgwick County Health Department releases its own numbers daily. Tuesday afternoon, it announced that there have been 937 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 40 in just one day.

As of Wednesday at noon, the KDHE shows Sedgwick County has 974 cases.

Sedgwick County says 601 people have recovered from the virus.

CountyConfirmed
Allen1
Anderson3
Atchison27
Barber1
Barton53
Bourbon10
Brown11
Butler51
Chase4
Chautauqua4
Cherokee18
Cheyenne2
Clark34
Clay7
Cloud7
Coffey53
Comanche2
Cowley59
Crawford192
Dickinson6
Doniphan25
Douglas103
Edwards6
Ellis16
Ellsworth3
Finney1,523
Ford1,926
Franklin63
Geary32
Gove1
Grant24
Gray24
Greenwood11
Hamilton31
Harper2
Harvey19
Haskell23
Hodgeman9
Jackson104
Jefferson23
Jewell4
Johnson1,310
Kearny48
Kiowa3
Labette28
Lane5
Leavenworth1,130
Linn13
Lyon479
Marion9
McPherson50
Meade30
Miami18
Mitchell4
Montgomery25
Morris5
Morton6
Nemaha23
Neosho17
Ness4
Norton3
Osage10
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Pawnee3
Phillips3
Pottawatomie51
Pratt6
Reno63
Republic4
Rice4
Riley124
Rooks7
Saline50
Scott16
Sedgwick892
Seward935
Shawnee515
Sheridan3
Sherman7
Smith3
Stafford1
Stanton10
Stevens30
Sumner10
Thomas10
Trego1
Wabaunsee32
Washington1
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,934
Furnas County, NE9
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE6
Beaver County, OK30
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK80
Texas County, OK980

County list updated: June 22, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

