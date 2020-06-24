Cases of coronavirus in Kansas jump by more than 500, with 2 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is now 12,970, an increase of 505 since Monday.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died from COVID-19-related conditions is 261, an increase of 2 since Monday.

The KDHE releases the newest numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says 1,082 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the number was 1,056. The KDHE does not announce recoveries or active cases.

It says 148,735 Kansans have tested negative for the virus. The number was 142,548 on Monday.

The Sedgwick County Health Department releases its own numbers daily. Tuesday afternoon, it announced that there have been 937 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 40 in just one day.

As of Wednesday at noon, the KDHE shows Sedgwick County has 974 cases.

Sedgwick County says 601 people have recovered from the virus.

County Confirmed Allen 1 Anderson 3 Atchison 27 Barber 1 Barton 53 Bourbon 10 Brown 11 Butler 51 Chase 4 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 18 Cheyenne 2 Clark 34 Clay 7 Cloud 7 Coffey 53 Comanche 2 Cowley 59 Crawford 192 Dickinson 6 Doniphan 25 Douglas 103 Edwards 6 Ellis 16 Ellsworth 3 Finney 1,523 Ford 1,926 Franklin 63 Geary 32 Gove 1 Grant 24 Gray 24 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 31 Harper 2 Harvey 19 Haskell 23 Hodgeman 9 Jackson 104 Jefferson 23 Jewell 4 Johnson 1,310 Kearny 48 Kiowa 3 Labette 28 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,130 Linn 13 Lyon 479 Marion 9 McPherson 50 Meade 30 Miami 18 Mitchell 4 Montgomery 25 Morris 5 Morton 6 Nemaha 23 Neosho 17 Ness 4 Norton 3 Osage 10 Osborne 2 Ottawa 4 Pawnee 3 Phillips 3 Pottawatomie 51 Pratt 6 Reno 63 Republic 4 Rice 4 Riley 124 Rooks 7 Saline 50 Scott 16 Sedgwick 892 Seward 935 Shawnee 515 Sheridan 3 Sherman 7 Smith 3 Stafford 1 Stanton 10 Stevens 30 Sumner 10 Thomas 10 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 32 Washington 1 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 1,934 Furnas County, NE 9 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 6 Beaver County, OK 30 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 80 Texas County, OK 980

County list updated: June 22, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

