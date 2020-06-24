Cases of coronavirus in Kansas jump by more than 500, with 2 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is now 12,970, an increase of 505 since Monday.
The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died from COVID-19-related conditions is 261, an increase of 2 since Monday.
The KDHE releases the newest numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
It says 1,082 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the number was 1,056. The KDHE does not announce recoveries or active cases.
It says 148,735 Kansans have tested negative for the virus. The number was 142,548 on Monday.
The Sedgwick County Health Department releases its own numbers daily. Tuesday afternoon, it announced that there have been 937 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 40 in just one day.
As of Wednesday at noon, the KDHE shows Sedgwick County has 974 cases.
Sedgwick County says 601 people have recovered from the virus.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|1
|Anderson
|3
|Atchison
|27
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|53
|Bourbon
|10
|Brown
|11
|Butler
|51
|Chase
|4
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|18
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|34
|Clay
|7
|Cloud
|7
|Coffey
|53
|Comanche
|2
|Cowley
|59
|Crawford
|192
|Dickinson
|6
|Doniphan
|25
|Douglas
|103
|Edwards
|6
|Ellis
|16
|Ellsworth
|3
|Finney
|1,523
|Ford
|1,926
|Franklin
|63
|Geary
|32
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|24
|Gray
|24
|Greenwood
|11
|Hamilton
|31
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|19
|Haskell
|23
|Hodgeman
|9
|Jackson
|104
|Jefferson
|23
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|1,310
|Kearny
|48
|Kiowa
|3
|Labette
|28
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,130
|Linn
|13
|Lyon
|479
|Marion
|9
|McPherson
|50
|Meade
|30
|Miami
|18
|Mitchell
|4
|Montgomery
|25
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|6
|Nemaha
|23
|Neosho
|17
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|3
|Osage
|10
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Pawnee
|3
|Phillips
|3
|Pottawatomie
|51
|Pratt
|6
|Reno
|63
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|124
|Rooks
|7
|Saline
|50
|Scott
|16
|Sedgwick
|892
|Seward
|935
|Shawnee
|515
|Sheridan
|3
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|10
|Stevens
|30
|Sumner
|10
|Thomas
|10
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|32
|Washington
|1
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,934
|Furnas County, NE
|9
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|6
|Beaver County, OK
|30
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|80
|Texas County, OK
|980
County list updated: June 22, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
