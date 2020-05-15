Cases of coronavirus in Kansas jump more than 400, deaths increase by 8

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released the latest coronavirus update in Kansas.

The department reports 418 new cases since Wednesday. There have been 20 new hospitalizations and 8 new deaths.

Kansas has seen a total of 7,886 cases, 172 deaths, and 724 hospitalizations. There have been a total of 53,706 negative tests conducted.

The KDHE is now updating numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of noon Thursday, Sedgwick County is reporting 527 cases of the coronavirus, with 20 deaths. The county has had 322 recoveries. The increase in cases the county says is from Sedgwick County residents who are currently at Wichita Work Release Facility and have COVID-19.

