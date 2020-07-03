Click here for coronavirus updates

Cases of coronavirus in Kansas jump by more than 900, with 5 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released an update on the coronavirus in Kansas over the noon hour Friday.

The KDHE says 15,919 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 929 since Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 277, an increase of 5 since Wednesday.

The KDHE releases the updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It shows Sedgwick County with 1,564 positive cases since the pandemic began. The Sedgwick County Health Department update on Thursday showed 1,328 positive cases.

It does not show how many people have recovered. Some local county health departments do track that information.

The KDHE does track hospitalizations in Kansas from the start of the pandemic. As of Friday’s noon hour, the number is 1,219. That is an increase of 24 since Wednesday.

The KDHE also tracks how many Kansans have tested negative since the pandemic began. The most current number is 175,642, an increase of 7,459 since Wednesday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen4
Anderson4
Atchison38
Barber2
Barton55
Bourbon28
Brown12
Butler63
Chase5
Chautauqua4
Cherokee38
Cheyenne2
Clark34
Clay7
Cloud21
Coffey53
Comanche2
Cowley73
Crawford267
Dickinson8
Doniphan26
Douglas251
Edwards7
Elk1
Ellis27
Ellsworth4
Finney1,546
Ford2,015
Franklin76
Geary86
Gove2
Grant49
Gray27
Greenwood11
Hamilton33
Harper2
Harvey45
Haskell28
Hodgeman9
Jackson115
Jefferson28
Jewell4
Johnson2,066
Kearny48
Kiowa3
Labette65
Lane5
Leavenworth1,183
Linn16
Logan1
Lyon498
Marion12
Marshall2
McPherson77
Meade30
Miami39
Mitchell4
Montgomery41
Morris5
Morton7
Nemaha27
Neosho33
Ness4
Norton6
Osage15
Osborne2
Ottawa8
Pawnee3
Phillips10
Pottawatomie79
Pratt11
Reno84
Republic9
Rice4
Riley249
Rooks8
Rush1
Saline130
Scott16
Sedgwick1,564
Seward995
Shawnee759
Sheridan5
Sherman7
Smith3
Stafford1
Stanton11
Stevens31
Sumner13
Thomas15
Trego1
Wabaunsee36
Washington1
Wilson3
Woodson9
Wyandotte2,553
Furnas County, NE10
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE6
Beaver County, OK30
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK106
Texas County, OK990

County list updated: July 3, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories