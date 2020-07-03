Cases of coronavirus in Kansas jump by more than 900, with 5 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released an update on the coronavirus in Kansas over the noon hour Friday.

The KDHE says 15,919 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 929 since Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 277, an increase of 5 since Wednesday.

The KDHE releases the updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It shows Sedgwick County with 1,564 positive cases since the pandemic began. The Sedgwick County Health Department update on Thursday showed 1,328 positive cases.

It does not show how many people have recovered. Some local county health departments do track that information.

The KDHE does track hospitalizations in Kansas from the start of the pandemic. As of Friday’s noon hour, the number is 1,219. That is an increase of 24 since Wednesday.

The KDHE also tracks how many Kansans have tested negative since the pandemic began. The most current number is 175,642, an increase of 7,459 since Wednesday.

County Confirmed Allen 4 Anderson 4 Atchison 38 Barber 2 Barton 55 Bourbon 28 Brown 12 Butler 63 Chase 5 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 38 Cheyenne 2 Clark 34 Clay 7 Cloud 21 Coffey 53 Comanche 2 Cowley 73 Crawford 267 Dickinson 8 Doniphan 26 Douglas 251 Edwards 7 Elk 1 Ellis 27 Ellsworth 4 Finney 1,546 Ford 2,015 Franklin 76 Geary 86 Gove 2 Grant 49 Gray 27 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 33 Harper 2 Harvey 45 Haskell 28 Hodgeman 9 Jackson 115 Jefferson 28 Jewell 4 Johnson 2,066 Kearny 48 Kiowa 3 Labette 65 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,183 Linn 16 Logan 1 Lyon 498 Marion 12 Marshall 2 McPherson 77 Meade 30 Miami 39 Mitchell 4 Montgomery 41 Morris 5 Morton 7 Nemaha 27 Neosho 33 Ness 4 Norton 6 Osage 15 Osborne 2 Ottawa 8 Pawnee 3 Phillips 10 Pottawatomie 79 Pratt 11 Reno 84 Republic 9 Rice 4 Riley 249 Rooks 8 Rush 1 Saline 130 Scott 16 Sedgwick 1,564 Seward 995 Shawnee 759 Sheridan 5 Sherman 7 Smith 3 Stafford 1 Stanton 11 Stevens 31 Sumner 13 Thomas 15 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 36 Washington 1 Wilson 3 Woodson 9 Wyandotte 2,553 Furnas County, NE 10 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 6 Beaver County, OK 30 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 106 Texas County, OK 990

County list updated: July 3, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

