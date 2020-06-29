Cases of coronavirus in Kansas jump by more than 900, with 6 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Kansas, since the pandemic began, climbed to 14,443 Monday. That’s an increase of 905 since Friday.
The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 increased to 270, up six from Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.
The KDHE does not list how many people have recovered, but some counties offer that information.
The KDHE says the number of Kansans hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began is 1,152.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative is 162,282.
Governor Laura Kelly was not planning to hold a news conference today, but she has now scheduled one. It is at 4 p.m. KSN will livestream it here on KSN.com.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|4
|Anderson
|4
|Atchison
|32
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|55
|Bourbon
|19
|Brown
|11
|Butler
|58
|Chase
|4
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|28
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|34
|Clay
|6
|Cloud
|18
|Coffey
|53
|Comanche
|2
|Cowley
|70
|Crawford
|256
|Dickinson
|8
|Doniphan
|26
|Douglas
|156
|Edwards
|6
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|21
|Ellsworth
|3
|Finney
|1,540
|Ford
|2,006
|Franklin
|69
|Geary
|57
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|46
|Gray
|26
|Greenwood
|11
|Hamilton
|32
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|39
|Haskell
|23
|Hodgeman
|9
|Jackson
|109
|Jefferson
|25
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|1,722
|Kearny
|48
|Kiowa
|4
|Labette
|57
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,162
|Lincoln
|1
|Linn
|15
|Logan
|1
|Lyon
|489
|Marion
|11
|Marshall
|1
|McPherson
|72
|Meade
|30
|Miami
|31
|Mitchell
|4
|Montgomery
|36
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|7
|Nemaha
|24
|Neosho
|29
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|4
|Osage
|13
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|6
|Pawnee
|3
|Phillips
|3
|Pottawatomie
|68
|Pratt
|11
|Reno
|74
|Republic
|9
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|205
|Rooks
|8
|Rush
|1
|Saline
|94
|Scott
|17
|Sedgwick
|1,260
|Seward
|971
|Shawnee
|630
|Sheridan
|4
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|10
|Stevens
|31
|Sumner
|11
|Thomas
|15
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|35
|Washington
|1
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|8
|Wyandotte
|2,293
|Furnas County, NE
|10
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|6
|Beaver County, OK
|30
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|92
|Texas County, OK
|986
County list updated: June 29, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Textron Aviation fined for December explosion that injured 15
- Cases of coronavirus in Kansas jump by more than 900, with 6 more deaths
- Broadway shutdown extended again until January
- Critics slam country artists for playing for unmasked crowds
- Former Chiefs player memorialized for giving his life trying to save drowning kids