Cases of coronavirus in Kansas jump by more than 900, with 6 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Kansas, since the pandemic began, climbed to 14,443 Monday. That’s an increase of 905 since Friday.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 increased to 270, up six from Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

The KDHE does not list how many people have recovered, but some counties offer that information.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began is 1,152.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative is 162,282.

Governor Laura Kelly was not planning to hold a news conference today, but she has now scheduled one. It is at 4 p.m. KSN will livestream it here on KSN.com.

CountyConfirmed
Allen4
Anderson4
Atchison32
Barber1
Barton55
Bourbon19
Brown11
Butler58
Chase4
Chautauqua4
Cherokee28
Cheyenne2
Clark34
Clay6
Cloud18
Coffey53
Comanche2
Cowley70
Crawford256
Dickinson8
Doniphan26
Douglas156
Edwards6
Elk1
Ellis21
Ellsworth3
Finney1,540
Ford2,006
Franklin69
Geary57
Gove1
Grant46
Gray26
Greenwood11
Hamilton32
Harper2
Harvey39
Haskell23
Hodgeman9
Jackson109
Jefferson25
Jewell4
Johnson1,722
Kearny48
Kiowa4
Labette57
Lane5
Leavenworth1,162
Lincoln1
Linn15
Logan1
Lyon489
Marion11
Marshall1
McPherson72
Meade30
Miami31
Mitchell4
Montgomery36
Morris5
Morton7
Nemaha24
Neosho29
Ness4
Norton4
Osage13
Osborne2
Ottawa6
Pawnee3
Phillips3
Pottawatomie68
Pratt11
Reno74
Republic9
Rice4
Riley205
Rooks8
Rush1
Saline94
Scott17
Sedgwick1,260
Seward971
Shawnee630
Sheridan4
Sherman7
Smith3
Stafford1
Stanton10
Stevens31
Sumner11
Thomas15
Trego1
Wabaunsee35
Washington1
Wilson1
Woodson8
Wyandotte2,293
Furnas County, NE10
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE6
Beaver County, OK30
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK92
Texas County, OK986

County list updated: June 29, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

