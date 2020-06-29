Cases of coronavirus in Kansas jump by more than 900, with 6 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Kansas, since the pandemic began, climbed to 14,443 Monday. That’s an increase of 905 since Friday.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 increased to 270, up six from Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

The KDHE does not list how many people have recovered, but some counties offer that information.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began is 1,152.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative is 162,282.

Governor Laura Kelly was not planning to hold a news conference today, but she has now scheduled one. It is at 4 p.m. KSN will livestream it here on KSN.com.

County Confirmed Allen 4 Anderson 4 Atchison 32 Barber 1 Barton 55 Bourbon 19 Brown 11 Butler 58 Chase 4 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 28 Cheyenne 2 Clark 34 Clay 6 Cloud 18 Coffey 53 Comanche 2 Cowley 70 Crawford 256 Dickinson 8 Doniphan 26 Douglas 156 Edwards 6 Elk 1 Ellis 21 Ellsworth 3 Finney 1,540 Ford 2,006 Franklin 69 Geary 57 Gove 1 Grant 46 Gray 26 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 32 Harper 2 Harvey 39 Haskell 23 Hodgeman 9 Jackson 109 Jefferson 25 Jewell 4 Johnson 1,722 Kearny 48 Kiowa 4 Labette 57 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,162 Lincoln 1 Linn 15 Logan 1 Lyon 489 Marion 11 Marshall 1 McPherson 72 Meade 30 Miami 31 Mitchell 4 Montgomery 36 Morris 5 Morton 7 Nemaha 24 Neosho 29 Ness 4 Norton 4 Osage 13 Osborne 2 Ottawa 6 Pawnee 3 Phillips 3 Pottawatomie 68 Pratt 11 Reno 74 Republic 9 Rice 4 Riley 205 Rooks 8 Rush 1 Saline 94 Scott 17 Sedgwick 1,260 Seward 971 Shawnee 630 Sheridan 4 Sherman 7 Smith 3 Stafford 1 Stanton 10 Stevens 31 Sumner 11 Thomas 15 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 35 Washington 1 Wilson 1 Woodson 8 Wyandotte 2,293 Furnas County, NE 10 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 6 Beaver County, OK 30 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 92 Texas County, OK 986

County list updated: June 29, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES: