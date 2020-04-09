Cases of coronavirus in Kansas jump to 1,106 with 42 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated its coronavirus website Thursday to show there have been 1,106 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There were 1,046 as of Wednesday.

The number of deaths in Kansas went from 38 Wednesday to 42 Thursday.

Hospitalizations from coronavirus are at 263.

The KDHE shows there have been 9,669 negative tests.

Sedgwick County has 161 cases of COVID-19, up from 154 Wednesday.

Atchison County: 2

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 4

Bourbon County: 7

Butler County: 8

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 5

Clay County: 1

Cloud County: 3

Coffey County: 36

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Doniphan County: 1

Douglas County: 38

Finney County: 12

Ford County: 2

Franklin County: 10

Geary County: 5

Gove County: 1

Greenwood County: 1

Harvey County: 4

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 5

Jewell County: 2

Johnson County: 252

Labette County: 11

Leavenworth County: 61

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 26

Marion County: 3

McPherson County: 13

Miami County: 3

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 11

Morris County: 2

Morton County: 1

Neosho County: 1

Osage County: 3

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Pottawatomie County: 5

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 10

Republic County: 3

Riley County: 20

Rooks County: 2

Saline County: 8

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 161

Seward County: 3

Shawnee County: 56

Stafford County: 1

Stevens County: 1

Sumner County: 2

Wabaunsee County: 1

Woodson County: 3

Wyandotte County: 272

Beaver County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 36

Texas County, OK: 3

County list updated: Apr 9, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES: