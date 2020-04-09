Breaking News
Two counties confirm first deaths from COVID-19
Click here for coronavirus updates

Cases of coronavirus in Kansas jump to 1,106 with 42 deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated its coronavirus website Thursday to show there have been 1,106 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There were 1,046 as of Wednesday.

The number of deaths in Kansas went from 38 Wednesday to 42 Thursday.

Hospitalizations from coronavirus are at 263.

The KDHE shows there have been 9,669 negative tests.

Sedgwick County has 161 cases of COVID-19, up from 154 Wednesday.

  • Atchison County: 2
  • Barber County: 1
  • Barton County: 4
  • Bourbon County: 7
  • Butler County: 8
  • Chautauqua County: 3
  • Cherokee County: 5
  • Clay County: 1
  • Cloud County: 3
  • Coffey County: 36
  • Cowley County: 1
  • Crawford County: 4
  • Doniphan County: 1
  • Douglas County: 38
  • Finney County: 12
  • Ford County: 2
  • Franklin County: 10
  • Geary County: 5
  • Gove County: 1
  • Greenwood County: 1
  • Harvey County: 4
  • Jackson County: 1
  • Jefferson County: 5
  • Jewell County: 2
  • Johnson County: 252
  • Labette County: 11
  • Leavenworth County: 61
  • Linn County: 5
  • Lyon County: 26
  • Marion County: 3
  • McPherson County: 13
  • Miami County: 3
  • Mitchell County: 2
  • Montgomery County: 11
  • Morris County: 2
  • Morton County: 1
  • Neosho County: 1
  • Osage County: 3
  • Osborne County: 2
  • Ottawa County: 3
  • Pottawatomie County: 5
  • Pratt County: 1
  • Reno County: 10
  • Republic County: 3
  • Riley County: 20
  • Rooks County: 2
  • Saline County: 8
  • Scott County: 1
  • Sedgwick County: 161
  • Seward County: 3
  • Shawnee County: 56
  • Stafford County: 1
  • Stevens County: 1
  • Sumner County: 2
  • Wabaunsee County: 1
  • Woodson County: 3
  • Wyandotte County: 272
  • Beaver County, OK: 1
  • Kay County, OK: 36
  • Texas County, OK: 3

County list updated: Apr 9, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories