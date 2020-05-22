Live Now
Cases of coronavirus in Kansas now at 8,958, with 7 new deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has gone up by 419 in the last two days. The state’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began is 8,958.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says COVID-19 has contributed to 185 deaths. That number is up 7 from Wednesday.

There have been 787 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.

Of those tested, 67,476 have come back negative for the coronavirus.

CountyConfirmed
Anderson1
Atchison15
Barber1
Barton32
Bourbon6
Brown5
Butler23
Chase3
Chautauqua4
Cherokee8
Cheyenne2
Clark21
Clay5
Cloud4
Coffey50
Cowley4
Crawford7
Dickinson2
Doniphan9
Douglas62
Edwards5
Ellis9
Ellsworth2
Finney1,307
Ford1,440
Franklin32
Geary16
Gove1
Grant16
Gray16
Greenwood3
Hamilton11
Harper1
Harvey15
Haskell16
Jackson31
Jefferson21
Jewell4
Johnson696
Kearny40
Kiowa2
Labette24
Leavenworth1,057
Linn7
Lyon366
Marion8
McPherson27
Meade22
Miami6
Mitchell3
Montgomery19
Morris3
Morton4
Nemaha5
Neosho2
Ness1
Norton2
Osage7
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Phillips2
Pottawatomie24
Pratt1
Reno51
Republic4
Rice4
Riley60
Rooks7
Saline28
Scott12
Sedgwick (from SG County release)538
Seward799
Shawnee211
Sheridan2
Sherman6
Smith2
Stafford1
Stanton8
Stevens26
Sumner6
Wabaunsee29
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,217
Furnas County, NE6
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE5
Beaver County, OK23
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK50
Texas County, OK784

County list updated: May 20, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

