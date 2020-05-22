Cases of coronavirus in Kansas now at 8,958, with 7 new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has gone up by 419 in the last two days. The state’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began is 8,958.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says COVID-19 has contributed to 185 deaths. That number is up 7 from Wednesday.
There have been 787 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.
Of those tested, 67,476 have come back negative for the coronavirus.
|County
|Confirmed
|Anderson
|1
|Atchison
|15
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|32
|Bourbon
|6
|Brown
|5
|Butler
|23
|Chase
|3
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|8
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|21
|Clay
|5
|Cloud
|4
|Coffey
|50
|Cowley
|4
|Crawford
|7
|Dickinson
|2
|Doniphan
|9
|Douglas
|62
|Edwards
|5
|Ellis
|9
|Ellsworth
|2
|Finney
|1,307
|Ford
|1,440
|Franklin
|32
|Geary
|16
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|16
|Gray
|16
|Greenwood
|3
|Hamilton
|11
|Harper
|1
|Harvey
|15
|Haskell
|16
|Jackson
|31
|Jefferson
|21
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|696
|Kearny
|40
|Kiowa
|2
|Labette
|24
|Leavenworth
|1,057
|Linn
|7
|Lyon
|366
|Marion
|8
|McPherson
|27
|Meade
|22
|Miami
|6
|Mitchell
|3
|Montgomery
|19
|Morris
|3
|Morton
|4
|Nemaha
|5
|Neosho
|2
|Ness
|1
|Norton
|2
|Osage
|7
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Phillips
|2
|Pottawatomie
|24
|Pratt
|1
|Reno
|51
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|60
|Rooks
|7
|Saline
|28
|Scott
|12
|Sedgwick (from SG County release)
|538
|Seward
|799
|Shawnee
|211
|Sheridan
|2
|Sherman
|6
|Smith
|2
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|8
|Stevens
|26
|Sumner
|6
|Wabaunsee
|29
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,217
|Furnas County, NE
|6
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|5
|Beaver County, OK
|23
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|50
|Texas County, OK
|784
County list updated: May 20, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
