Cases of coronavirus in Kansas now at 8,958, with 7 new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has gone up by 419 in the last two days. The state’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began is 8,958.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says COVID-19 has contributed to 185 deaths. That number is up 7 from Wednesday.

There have been 787 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.

Of those tested, 67,476 have come back negative for the coronavirus.

County Confirmed Anderson 1 Atchison 15 Barber 1 Barton 32 Bourbon 6 Brown 5 Butler 23 Chase 3 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 8 Cheyenne 2 Clark 21 Clay 5 Cloud 4 Coffey 50 Cowley 4 Crawford 7 Dickinson 2 Doniphan 9 Douglas 62 Edwards 5 Ellis 9 Ellsworth 2 Finney 1,307 Ford 1,440 Franklin 32 Geary 16 Gove 1 Grant 16 Gray 16 Greenwood 3 Hamilton 11 Harper 1 Harvey 15 Haskell 16 Jackson 31 Jefferson 21 Jewell 4 Johnson 696 Kearny 40 Kiowa 2 Labette 24 Leavenworth 1,057 Linn 7 Lyon 366 Marion 8 McPherson 27 Meade 22 Miami 6 Mitchell 3 Montgomery 19 Morris 3 Morton 4 Nemaha 5 Neosho 2 Ness 1 Norton 2 Osage 7 Osborne 2 Ottawa 4 Phillips 2 Pottawatomie 24 Pratt 1 Reno 51 Republic 4 Rice 4 Riley 60 Rooks 7 Saline 28 Scott 12 Sedgwick (from SG County release) 538 Seward 799 Shawnee 211 Sheridan 2 Sherman 6 Smith 2 Stafford 1 Stanton 8 Stevens 26 Sumner 6 Wabaunsee 29 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 1,217 Furnas County, NE 6 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 5 Beaver County, OK 23 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 50 Texas County, OK 784

County list updated: May 20, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES: