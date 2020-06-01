Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 10,000, with 217 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has jumped to 10,011. That is an increase of 292 since Friday.
The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas has increased to 217, an increase of 9 since Friday.
Since the pandemic began, 862 Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus. 93,301 have tested negative for it.
As of Sunday afternoon, Sedgwick County has had 585 people test positive for the illness. The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Sedgwick County remains at 21.
|County
|Confirmed
|Anderson
|1
|Atchison
|22
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|44
|Bourbon
|8
|Brown
|6
|Butler
|37
|Chase
|4
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|10
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|33
|Clay
|5
|Cloud
|5
|Coffey
|50
|Comanche
|2
|Cowley
|10
|Crawford
|6
|Dickinson
|4
|Doniphan
|17
|Douglas
|67
|Edwards
|5
|Ellis
|10
|Ellsworth
|2
|Finney
|1,470
|Ford
|1,790
|Franklin
|39
|Geary
|18
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|17
|Gray
|22
|Greenwood
|8
|Hamilton
|20
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|15
|Haskell
|21
|Hodgeman
|5
|Jackson
|98
|Jefferson
|22
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|877
|Kearny
|45
|Kiowa
|2
|Labette
|23
|Lane
|3
|Leavenworth
|1,093
|Linn
|10
|Lyon
|419
|Marion
|7
|McPherson
|28
|Meade
|31
|Miami
|7
|Mitchell
|4
|Montgomery
|20
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|6
|Nemaha
|16
|Neosho
|2
|Ness
|3
|Norton
|2
|Osage
|7
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Phillips
|2
|Pottawatomie
|27
|Pratt
|2
|Reno
|52
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|64
|Rooks
|7
|Saline
|28
|Scott
|14
|Sedgwick
|585
|Seward
|872
|Shawnee
|328
|Sheridan
|2
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|2
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|10
|Stevens
|29
|Sumner
|8
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|31
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,407
|Furnas County, NE
|9
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|5
|Beaver County, OK
|24
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|54
|Texas County, OK
|926
County list updated: June 1, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
