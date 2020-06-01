Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 10,000, with 217 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has jumped to 10,011. That is an increase of 292 since Friday.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas has increased to 217, an increase of 9 since Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 862 Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus. 93,301 have tested negative for it.

As of Sunday afternoon, Sedgwick County has had 585 people test positive for the illness. The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Sedgwick County remains at 21.

County Confirmed Anderson 1 Atchison 22 Barber 1 Barton 44 Bourbon 8 Brown 6 Butler 37 Chase 4 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 10 Cheyenne 2 Clark 33 Clay 5 Cloud 5 Coffey 50 Comanche 2 Cowley 10 Crawford 6 Dickinson 4 Doniphan 17 Douglas 67 Edwards 5 Ellis 10 Ellsworth 2 Finney 1,470 Ford 1,790 Franklin 39 Geary 18 Gove 1 Grant 17 Gray 22 Greenwood 8 Hamilton 20 Harper 2 Harvey 15 Haskell 21 Hodgeman 5 Jackson 98 Jefferson 22 Jewell 4 Johnson 877 Kearny 45 Kiowa 2 Labette 23 Lane 3 Leavenworth 1,093 Linn 10 Lyon 419 Marion 7 McPherson 28 Meade 31 Miami 7 Mitchell 4 Montgomery 20 Morris 5 Morton 6 Nemaha 16 Neosho 2 Ness 3 Norton 2 Osage 7 Osborne 2 Ottawa 4 Phillips 2 Pottawatomie 27 Pratt 2 Reno 52 Republic 4 Rice 4 Riley 64 Rooks 7 Saline 28 Scott 14 Sedgwick 585 Seward 872 Shawnee 328 Sheridan 2 Sherman 7 Smith 2 Stafford 1 Stanton 10 Stevens 29 Sumner 8 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 31 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 1,407 Furnas County, NE 9 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 5 Beaver County, OK 24 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 54 Texas County, OK 926

County list updated: June 1, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

