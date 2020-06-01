Click here for coronavirus updates

Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 10,000, with 217 deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has jumped to 10,011. That is an increase of 292 since Friday.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas has increased to 217, an increase of 9 since Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 862 Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus. 93,301 have tested negative for it.

As of Sunday afternoon, Sedgwick County has had 585 people test positive for the illness. The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Sedgwick County remains at 21.

CountyConfirmed
Anderson1
Atchison22
Barber1
Barton44
Bourbon8
Brown6
Butler37
Chase4
Chautauqua4
Cherokee10
Cheyenne2
Clark33
Clay5
Cloud5
Coffey50
Comanche2
Cowley10
Crawford6
Dickinson4
Doniphan17
Douglas67
Edwards5
Ellis10
Ellsworth2
Finney1,470
Ford1,790
Franklin39
Geary18
Gove1
Grant17
Gray22
Greenwood8
Hamilton20
Harper2
Harvey15
Haskell21
Hodgeman5
Jackson98
Jefferson22
Jewell4
Johnson877
Kearny45
Kiowa2
Labette23
Lane3
Leavenworth1,093
Linn10
Lyon419
Marion7
McPherson28
Meade31
Miami7
Mitchell4
Montgomery20
Morris5
Morton6
Nemaha16
Neosho2
Ness3
Norton2
Osage7
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Phillips2
Pottawatomie27
Pratt2
Reno52
Republic4
Rice4
Riley64
Rooks7
Saline28
Scott14
Sedgwick585
Seward872
Shawnee328
Sheridan2
Sherman7
Smith2
Stafford1
Stanton10
Stevens29
Sumner8
Trego1
Wabaunsee31
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,407
Furnas County, NE9
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE5
Beaver County, OK24
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK54
Texas County, OK926

County list updated: June 1, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories