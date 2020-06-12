Breaking News
Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer has died
Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 11,000, with 243 deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now 11,047, an increase of 235 since Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have died from conditions linked to COVID-19 is 243, an increase of 3 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released the latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas over the noon hour Friday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 973 Kansans have been hospitalized the coronavirus.

118,105 Kansans have tested negative for it.

Sedgwick County has had 717 positive cases as of Thursday afternoon. The number of deaths related to it in Sedgwick County is 23.

CountyConfirmed
Anderson1
Atchison25
Barber1
Barton47
Bourbon8
Brown10
Butler41
Chase3
Chautauqua4
Cherokee12
Cheyenne2
Clark33
Clay7
Cloud5
Coffey52
Comanche2
Cowley39
Crawford18
Dickinson6
Doniphan20
Douglas82
Edwards5
Ellis14
Ellsworth3
Finney1,503
Ford1,857
Franklin49
Geary24
Gove1
Grant17
Gray23
Greenwood10
Hamilton31
Harper2
Harvey16
Haskell22
Hodgeman5
Jackson103
Jefferson23
Jewell4
Johnson1,045
Kearny46
Kiowa3
Labette27
Lane4
Leavenworth1,106
Linn11
Lyon457
Marion7
McPherson39
Meade30
Miami9
Mitchell4
Montgomery21
Morris5
Morton6
Nemaha20
Neosho6
Ness4
Norton3
Osage10
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Pawnee3
Phillips2
Pottawatomie35
Pratt2
Reno56
Republic4
Rice4
Riley73
Rooks7
Saline32
Scott15
Sedgwick717
Seward899
Shawnee407
Sheridan2
Sherman7
Smith2
Stafford1
Stanton9
Stevens30
Sumner9
Trego1
Wabaunsee31
Washington1
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,664
Furnas County, NE9
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE5
Beaver County, OK30
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK65
Texas County, OK963

County list updated: June 10, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

