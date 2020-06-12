Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 11,000, with 243 deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now 11,047, an increase of 235 since Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have died from conditions linked to COVID-19 is 243, an increase of 3 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released the latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas over the noon hour Friday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 973 Kansans have been hospitalized the coronavirus.

118,105 Kansans have tested negative for it.

Sedgwick County has had 717 positive cases as of Thursday afternoon. The number of deaths related to it in Sedgwick County is 23.

County Confirmed Anderson 1 Atchison 25 Barber 1 Barton 47 Bourbon 8 Brown 10 Butler 41 Chase 3 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 12 Cheyenne 2 Clark 33 Clay 7 Cloud 5 Coffey 52 Comanche 2 Cowley 39 Crawford 18 Dickinson 6 Doniphan 20 Douglas 82 Edwards 5 Ellis 14 Ellsworth 3 Finney 1,503 Ford 1,857 Franklin 49 Geary 24 Gove 1 Grant 17 Gray 23 Greenwood 10 Hamilton 31 Harper 2 Harvey 16 Haskell 22 Hodgeman 5 Jackson 103 Jefferson 23 Jewell 4 Johnson 1,045 Kearny 46 Kiowa 3 Labette 27 Lane 4 Leavenworth 1,106 Linn 11 Lyon 457 Marion 7 McPherson 39 Meade 30 Miami 9 Mitchell 4 Montgomery 21 Morris 5 Morton 6 Nemaha 20 Neosho 6 Ness 4 Norton 3 Osage 10 Osborne 2 Ottawa 4 Pawnee 3 Phillips 2 Pottawatomie 35 Pratt 2 Reno 56 Republic 4 Rice 4 Riley 73 Rooks 7 Saline 32 Scott 15 Sedgwick 717 Seward 899 Shawnee 407 Sheridan 2 Sherman 7 Smith 2 Stafford 1 Stanton 9 Stevens 30 Sumner 9 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 31 Washington 1 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 1,664 Furnas County, NE 9 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 5 Beaver County, OK 30 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 65 Texas County, OK 963

County list updated: June 10, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES: