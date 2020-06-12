Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 11,000, with 243 deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now 11,047, an increase of 235 since Wednesday.
The number of Kansans who have died from conditions linked to COVID-19 is 243, an increase of 3 since Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released the latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas over the noon hour Friday.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 973 Kansans have been hospitalized the coronavirus.
118,105 Kansans have tested negative for it.
Sedgwick County has had 717 positive cases as of Thursday afternoon. The number of deaths related to it in Sedgwick County is 23.
|County
|Confirmed
|Anderson
|1
|Atchison
|25
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|47
|Bourbon
|8
|Brown
|10
|Butler
|41
|Chase
|3
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|12
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|33
|Clay
|7
|Cloud
|5
|Coffey
|52
|Comanche
|2
|Cowley
|39
|Crawford
|18
|Dickinson
|6
|Doniphan
|20
|Douglas
|82
|Edwards
|5
|Ellis
|14
|Ellsworth
|3
|Finney
|1,503
|Ford
|1,857
|Franklin
|49
|Geary
|24
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|17
|Gray
|23
|Greenwood
|10
|Hamilton
|31
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|16
|Haskell
|22
|Hodgeman
|5
|Jackson
|103
|Jefferson
|23
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|1,045
|Kearny
|46
|Kiowa
|3
|Labette
|27
|Lane
|4
|Leavenworth
|1,106
|Linn
|11
|Lyon
|457
|Marion
|7
|McPherson
|39
|Meade
|30
|Miami
|9
|Mitchell
|4
|Montgomery
|21
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|6
|Nemaha
|20
|Neosho
|6
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|3
|Osage
|10
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Pawnee
|3
|Phillips
|2
|Pottawatomie
|35
|Pratt
|2
|Reno
|56
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|73
|Rooks
|7
|Saline
|32
|Scott
|15
|Sedgwick
|717
|Seward
|899
|Shawnee
|407
|Sheridan
|2
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|2
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|9
|Stevens
|30
|Sumner
|9
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|31
|Washington
|1
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,664
|Furnas County, NE
|9
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|5
|Beaver County, OK
|30
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|65
|Texas County, OK
|963
County list updated: June 10, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 11,000, with 243 deaths
- Boil water advisory rescinded for Garden Plain
- Wichita Police: Firefighter arrested after scuffle at business and with officers
- Officer charged with killing George Floyd still eligible for pension worth more than $1 million
- Dog attacks on USPS employees down in 2019