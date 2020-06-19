Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 12,000, with 7 new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kansas is now 12,059. That’s an increase of 378 since Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the update over the noon hour Friday. It says 254 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That is an increase of 7 since Wednesday.
The KDHE has been tracking the cases since the coronavirus pandemic began.
It says 1,035 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus. 135,590 Kansans have tested negative for it.
Sedgwick County released its updated numbers Thursday afternoon. In Sedgwick County, there are 273 active cases. Since the pandemic began, 821 Sedgwick County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 25 residents have died.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|1
|Anderson
|3
|Atchison
|26
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|51
|Bourbon
|9
|Brown
|11
|Butler
|48
|Chase
|4
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|18
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|34
|Clay
|7
|Cloud
|7
|Coffey
|52
|Comanche
|2
|Cowley
|52
|Crawford
|167
|Dickinson
|8
|Doniphan
|23
|Douglas
|90
|Edwards
|6
|Ellis
|16
|Ellsworth
|3
|Finney
|1,515
|Ford
|1,916
|Franklin
|56
|Geary
|31
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|21
|Gray
|24
|Greenwood
|11
|Hamilton
|31
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|17
|Haskell
|23
|Hodgeman
|8
|Jackson
|104
|Jefferson
|23
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|1,229
|Kearny
|46
|Kiowa
|3
|Labette
|28
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,122
|Linn
|13
|Lyon
|475
|Marion
|7
|McPherson
|41
|Meade
|30
|Miami
|16
|Mitchell
|4
|Montgomery
|24
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|6
|Nemaha
|22
|Neosho
|15
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|3
|Osage
|10
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Pawnee
|3
|Phillips
|2
|Pottawatomie
|47
|Pratt
|6
|Reno
|58
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|99
|Rooks
|7
|Saline
|44
|Scott
|16
|Sedgwick
|830
|Seward
|935
|Shawnee
|485
|Sheridan
|3
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|9
|Stevens
|30
|Sumner
|9
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|32
|Washington
|1
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,872
|Furnas County, NE
|9
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|6
|Beaver County, OK
|30
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|77
|Texas County, OK
|977
County list updated: June 17, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
