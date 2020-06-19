Click here for coronavirus updates

Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 12,000, with 7 new deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kansas is now 12,059. That’s an increase of 378 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the update over the noon hour Friday. It says 254 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That is an increase of 7 since Wednesday.

The KDHE has been tracking the cases since the coronavirus pandemic began.

It says 1,035 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus. 135,590 Kansans have tested negative for it.

Sedgwick County released its updated numbers Thursday afternoon. In Sedgwick County, there are 273 active cases. Since the pandemic began, 821 Sedgwick County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 25 residents have died.

CountyConfirmed
Allen1
Anderson3
Atchison26
Barber1
Barton51
Bourbon9
Brown11
Butler48
Chase4
Chautauqua4
Cherokee18
Cheyenne2
Clark34
Clay7
Cloud7
Coffey52
Comanche2
Cowley52
Crawford167
Dickinson8
Doniphan23
Douglas90
Edwards6
Ellis16
Ellsworth3
Finney1,515
Ford1,916
Franklin56
Geary31
Gove1
Grant21
Gray24
Greenwood11
Hamilton31
Harper2
Harvey17
Haskell23
Hodgeman8
Jackson104
Jefferson23
Jewell4
Johnson1,229
Kearny46
Kiowa3
Labette28
Lane5
Leavenworth1,122
Linn13
Lyon475
Marion7
McPherson41
Meade30
Miami16
Mitchell4
Montgomery24
Morris5
Morton6
Nemaha22
Neosho15
Ness4
Norton3
Osage10
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Pawnee3
Phillips2
Pottawatomie47
Pratt6
Reno58
Republic4
Rice4
Riley99
Rooks7
Saline44
Scott16
Sedgwick830
Seward935
Shawnee485
Sheridan3
Sherman7
Smith3
Stafford1
Stanton9
Stevens30
Sumner9
Trego1
Wabaunsee32
Washington1
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,872
Furnas County, NE9
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE6
Beaver County, OK30
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK77
Texas County, OK977

County list updated: June 17, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

