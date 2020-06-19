Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 12,000, with 7 new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kansas is now 12,059. That’s an increase of 378 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the update over the noon hour Friday. It says 254 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That is an increase of 7 since Wednesday.

The KDHE has been tracking the cases since the coronavirus pandemic began.

It says 1,035 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus. 135,590 Kansans have tested negative for it.

Sedgwick County released its updated numbers Thursday afternoon. In Sedgwick County, there are 273 active cases. Since the pandemic began, 821 Sedgwick County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 25 residents have died.

County Confirmed Allen 1 Anderson 3 Atchison 26 Barber 1 Barton 51 Bourbon 9 Brown 11 Butler 48 Chase 4 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 18 Cheyenne 2 Clark 34 Clay 7 Cloud 7 Coffey 52 Comanche 2 Cowley 52 Crawford 167 Dickinson 8 Doniphan 23 Douglas 90 Edwards 6 Ellis 16 Ellsworth 3 Finney 1,515 Ford 1,916 Franklin 56 Geary 31 Gove 1 Grant 21 Gray 24 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 31 Harper 2 Harvey 17 Haskell 23 Hodgeman 8 Jackson 104 Jefferson 23 Jewell 4 Johnson 1,229 Kearny 46 Kiowa 3 Labette 28 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,122 Linn 13 Lyon 475 Marion 7 McPherson 41 Meade 30 Miami 16 Mitchell 4 Montgomery 24 Morris 5 Morton 6 Nemaha 22 Neosho 15 Ness 4 Norton 3 Osage 10 Osborne 2 Ottawa 4 Pawnee 3 Phillips 2 Pottawatomie 47 Pratt 6 Reno 58 Republic 4 Rice 4 Riley 99 Rooks 7 Saline 44 Scott 16 Sedgwick 830 Seward 935 Shawnee 485 Sheridan 3 Sherman 7 Smith 3 Stafford 1 Stanton 9 Stevens 30 Sumner 9 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 32 Washington 1 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 1,872 Furnas County, NE 9 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 6 Beaver County, OK 30 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 77 Texas County, OK 977

County list updated: June 17, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

