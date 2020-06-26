Live Now
Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 13,500, with 3 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now 13,538. That’s an increase of 568 since Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 264. That is an increase of 3 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updated numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The KDHE also lists the total number of Kansans hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic began. As of Friday noon, that number is 1,128, an increase of 46 since Wednesday.

The KDHE also lists how many Kansans have tested negative. As of Friday noon, that number is 154,321, an increase of 5,586 since Wednesday.

Friday morning, the White House Coronavirus Task Force announced that the number of positive coronavirus cases across the United States has topped 2.5 million and the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 has topped 126,000.

CountyConfirmed
Allen4
Anderson3
Atchison27
Barber1
Barton48
Bourbon16
Brown11
Butler50
Chase4
Chautauqua4
Cherokee23
Cheyenne2
Clark34
Clay6
Cloud10
Coffey53
Comanche2
Cowley66
Crawford246
Dickinson8
Doniphan26
Douglas120
Edwards6
Elk1
Ellis16
Ellsworth3
Finney1,531
Ford1,967
Franklin65
Geary37
Gove1
Grant39
Gray23
Greenwood11
Hamilton29
Harper2
Harvey29
Haskell23
Hodgeman9
Jackson104
Jefferson26
Jewell4
Johnson1,490
Kearny48
Kiowa4
Labette55
Lane5
Leavenworth1,143
Linn13
Logan1
Lyon432
Marion8
Marshall1
McPherson56
Meade30
Miami24
Mitchell4
Montgomery29
Morris5
Morton6
Nemaha24
Neosho23
Ness4
Norton3
Osage11
Osborne2
Ottawa5
Pawnee3
Phillips3
Pottawatomie55
Pratt6
Reno59
Republic7
Rice4
Riley178
Rooks6
Saline76
Scott16
Sedgwick1052
Seward934
Shawnee563
Sheridan3
Sherman7
Smith3
Stafford1
Stanton10
Stevens30
Sumner11
Thomas13
Trego1
Wabaunsee34
Washington1
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte2,058
Furnas County, NE10
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE6
Beaver County, OK30
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK86
Texas County, OK984

County list updated: June 26, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

