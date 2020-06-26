Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 13,500, with 3 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now 13,538. That’s an increase of 568 since Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 264. That is an increase of 3 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updated numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The KDHE also lists the total number of Kansans hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic began. As of Friday noon, that number is 1,128, an increase of 46 since Wednesday.

The KDHE also lists how many Kansans have tested negative. As of Friday noon, that number is 154,321, an increase of 5,586 since Wednesday.

Friday morning, the White House Coronavirus Task Force announced that the number of positive coronavirus cases across the United States has topped 2.5 million and the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 has topped 126,000.

County Confirmed Allen 4 Anderson 3 Atchison 27 Barber 1 Barton 48 Bourbon 16 Brown 11 Butler 50 Chase 4 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 23 Cheyenne 2 Clark 34 Clay 6 Cloud 10 Coffey 53 Comanche 2 Cowley 66 Crawford 246 Dickinson 8 Doniphan 26 Douglas 120 Edwards 6 Elk 1 Ellis 16 Ellsworth 3 Finney 1,531 Ford 1,967 Franklin 65 Geary 37 Gove 1 Grant 39 Gray 23 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 29 Harper 2 Harvey 29 Haskell 23 Hodgeman 9 Jackson 104 Jefferson 26 Jewell 4 Johnson 1,490 Kearny 48 Kiowa 4 Labette 55 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,143 Linn 13 Logan 1 Lyon 432 Marion 8 Marshall 1 McPherson 56 Meade 30 Miami 24 Mitchell 4 Montgomery 29 Morris 5 Morton 6 Nemaha 24 Neosho 23 Ness 4 Norton 3 Osage 11 Osborne 2 Ottawa 5 Pawnee 3 Phillips 3 Pottawatomie 55 Pratt 6 Reno 59 Republic 7 Rice 4 Riley 178 Rooks 6 Saline 76 Scott 16 Sedgwick 1052 Seward 934 Shawnee 563 Sheridan 3 Sherman 7 Smith 3 Stafford 1 Stanton 10 Stevens 30 Sumner 11 Thomas 13 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 34 Washington 1 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 2,058 Furnas County, NE 10 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 6 Beaver County, OK 30 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 86 Texas County, OK 984

County list updated: June 26, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health