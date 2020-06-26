Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 13,500, with 3 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now 13,538. That’s an increase of 568 since Wednesday.
The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 264. That is an increase of 3 since Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updated numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The KDHE also lists the total number of Kansans hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic began. As of Friday noon, that number is 1,128, an increase of 46 since Wednesday.
The KDHE also lists how many Kansans have tested negative. As of Friday noon, that number is 154,321, an increase of 5,586 since Wednesday.
Friday morning, the White House Coronavirus Task Force announced that the number of positive coronavirus cases across the United States has topped 2.5 million and the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 has topped 126,000.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|4
|Anderson
|3
|Atchison
|27
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|48
|Bourbon
|16
|Brown
|11
|Butler
|50
|Chase
|4
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|23
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|34
|Clay
|6
|Cloud
|10
|Coffey
|53
|Comanche
|2
|Cowley
|66
|Crawford
|246
|Dickinson
|8
|Doniphan
|26
|Douglas
|120
|Edwards
|6
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|16
|Ellsworth
|3
|Finney
|1,531
|Ford
|1,967
|Franklin
|65
|Geary
|37
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|39
|Gray
|23
|Greenwood
|11
|Hamilton
|29
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|29
|Haskell
|23
|Hodgeman
|9
|Jackson
|104
|Jefferson
|26
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|1,490
|Kearny
|48
|Kiowa
|4
|Labette
|55
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,143
|Linn
|13
|Logan
|1
|Lyon
|432
|Marion
|8
|Marshall
|1
|McPherson
|56
|Meade
|30
|Miami
|24
|Mitchell
|4
|Montgomery
|29
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|6
|Nemaha
|24
|Neosho
|23
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|3
|Osage
|11
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|5
|Pawnee
|3
|Phillips
|3
|Pottawatomie
|55
|Pratt
|6
|Reno
|59
|Republic
|7
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|178
|Rooks
|6
|Saline
|76
|Scott
|16
|Sedgwick
|1052
|Seward
|934
|Shawnee
|563
|Sheridan
|3
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|10
|Stevens
|30
|Sumner
|11
|Thomas
|13
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|34
|Washington
|1
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|2,058
|Furnas County, NE
|10
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|6
|Beaver County, OK
|30
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|86
|Texas County, OK
|984
County list updated: June 26, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health