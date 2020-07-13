Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 20,000, with 4 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now at 20,058, an increase of 1,447 since Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the update over the noon hour Monday.
It is the largest increase from a Friday to a Monday since the KDHE began tracking the coronavirus.
The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 288, an increase of 4 since Friday.
The department does not provide recoveries vs. the number of active cases.
It does list COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. As of noon Monday, it shows 1,343 Kansans have been hospitalized, an increase of 39 since Friday.
The KDHE also lists how many people have tested negative since the pandemic began. As of noon Monday, 211,117 Kansans have tested negative, an increase of 11,949 since Friday.
Some local health departments release other details, such as Sedgwick County which lists both active cases and recovered cases.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|8
|Anderson
|16
|Atchison
|42
|Barber
|2
|Barton
|63
|Bourbon
|43
|Brown
|23
|Butler
|105
|Chase
|5
|Chautauqua
|5
|Cherokee
|54
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|34
|Clay
|13
|Cloud
|26
|Coffey
|55
|Comanche
|3
|Cowley
|87
|Crawford
|316
|Decatur
|2
|Dickinson
|20
|Doniphan
|27
|Douglas
|456
|Edwards
|8
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|57
|Ellsworth
|15
|Finney
|1,571
|Ford
|2,039
|Franklin
|93
|Geary
|119
|Gove
|2
|Graham
|7
|Grant
|55
|Gray
|34
|Greenwood
|11
|Hamilton
|36
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|90
|Haskell
|35
|Hodgeman
|10
|Jackson
|123
|Jefferson
|37
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|3,160
|Kearny
|48
|Kingman
|4
|Kiowa
|3
|Labette
|75
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,248
|Lincoln
|2
|Linn
|18
|Logan
|1
|Lyon
|523
|Marion
|24
|Marshall
|6
|McPherson
|96
|Meade
|32
|Miami
|62
|Mitchell
|13
|Montgomery
|67
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|7
|Nemaha
|31
|Neosho
|43
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|21
|Osage
|29
|Osborne
|3
|Ottawa
|20
|Pawnee
|5
|Phillips
|33
|Pottawatomie
|93
|Pratt
|16
|Reno
|141
|Republic
|15
|Rice
|9
|Riley
|331
|Rooks
|9
|Rush
|4
|Russell
|2
|Saline
|220
|Scott
|18
|Sedgwick
|2,422
|Seward
|1,028
|Shawnee
|1,048
|Sheridan
|6
|Sherman
|9
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|2
|Stanton
|12
|Stevens
|36
|Sumner
|48
|Thomas
|18
|Trego
|2
|Wabaunsee
|38
|Washington
|1
|Wilson
|4
|Woodson
|9
|Wyandotte
|3,169
|Furnas County, NE
|10
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|8
|Beaver County, OK
|32
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|126
|Texas County, OK
|1,006
County list updated: July 13, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
