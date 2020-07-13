Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 20,000, with 4 more deaths

Breaking News
Board votes to cancel 2020 Kansas State Fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now at 20,058, an increase of 1,447 since Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the update over the noon hour Monday.

It is the largest increase from a Friday to a Monday since the KDHE began tracking the coronavirus.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 288, an increase of 4 since Friday.

The department does not provide recoveries vs. the number of active cases.

It does list COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. As of noon Monday, it shows 1,343 Kansans have been hospitalized, an increase of 39 since Friday.

The KDHE also lists how many people have tested negative since the pandemic began. As of noon Monday, 211,117 Kansans have tested negative, an increase of 11,949 since Friday.

Some local health departments release other details, such as Sedgwick County which lists both active cases and recovered cases.

CountyConfirmed
Allen8
Anderson16
Atchison42
Barber2
Barton63
Bourbon43
Brown23
Butler105
Chase5
Chautauqua5
Cherokee54
Cheyenne2
Clark34
Clay13
Cloud26
Coffey55
Comanche3
Cowley87
Crawford316
Decatur2
Dickinson20
Doniphan27
Douglas456
Edwards8
Elk1
Ellis57
Ellsworth15
Finney1,571
Ford2,039
Franklin93
Geary119
Gove2
Graham7
Grant55
Gray34
Greenwood11
Hamilton36
Harper2
Harvey90
Haskell35
Hodgeman10
Jackson123
Jefferson37
Jewell4
Johnson3,160
Kearny48
Kingman4
Kiowa3
Labette75
Lane5
Leavenworth1,248
Lincoln2
Linn18
Logan1
Lyon523
Marion24
Marshall6
McPherson96
Meade32
Miami62
Mitchell13
Montgomery67
Morris5
Morton7
Nemaha31
Neosho43
Ness4
Norton21
Osage29
Osborne3
Ottawa20
Pawnee5
Phillips33
Pottawatomie93
Pratt16
Reno141
Republic15
Rice9
Riley331
Rooks9
Rush4
Russell2
Saline220
Scott18
Sedgwick2,422
Seward1,028
Shawnee1,048
Sheridan6
Sherman9
Smith3
Stafford2
Stanton12
Stevens36
Sumner48
Thomas18
Trego2
Wabaunsee38
Washington1
Wilson4
Woodson9
Wyandotte3,169
Furnas County, NE10
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE8
Beaver County, OK32
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK126
Texas County, OK1,006

County list updated: July 13, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

