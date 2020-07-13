Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 20,000, with 4 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now at 20,058, an increase of 1,447 since Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the update over the noon hour Monday.

It is the largest increase from a Friday to a Monday since the KDHE began tracking the coronavirus.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 288, an increase of 4 since Friday.

The department does not provide recoveries vs. the number of active cases.

It does list COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. As of noon Monday, it shows 1,343 Kansans have been hospitalized, an increase of 39 since Friday.

The KDHE also lists how many people have tested negative since the pandemic began. As of noon Monday, 211,117 Kansans have tested negative, an increase of 11,949 since Friday.

Some local health departments release other details, such as Sedgwick County which lists both active cases and recovered cases.

County Confirmed Allen 8 Anderson 16 Atchison 42 Barber 2 Barton 63 Bourbon 43 Brown 23 Butler 105 Chase 5 Chautauqua 5 Cherokee 54 Cheyenne 2 Clark 34 Clay 13 Cloud 26 Coffey 55 Comanche 3 Cowley 87 Crawford 316 Decatur 2 Dickinson 20 Doniphan 27 Douglas 456 Edwards 8 Elk 1 Ellis 57 Ellsworth 15 Finney 1,571 Ford 2,039 Franklin 93 Geary 119 Gove 2 Graham 7 Grant 55 Gray 34 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 36 Harper 2 Harvey 90 Haskell 35 Hodgeman 10 Jackson 123 Jefferson 37 Jewell 4 Johnson 3,160 Kearny 48 Kingman 4 Kiowa 3 Labette 75 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,248 Lincoln 2 Linn 18 Logan 1 Lyon 523 Marion 24 Marshall 6 McPherson 96 Meade 32 Miami 62 Mitchell 13 Montgomery 67 Morris 5 Morton 7 Nemaha 31 Neosho 43 Ness 4 Norton 21 Osage 29 Osborne 3 Ottawa 20 Pawnee 5 Phillips 33 Pottawatomie 93 Pratt 16 Reno 141 Republic 15 Rice 9 Riley 331 Rooks 9 Rush 4 Russell 2 Saline 220 Scott 18 Sedgwick 2,422 Seward 1,028 Shawnee 1,048 Sheridan 6 Sherman 9 Smith 3 Stafford 2 Stanton 12 Stevens 36 Sumner 48 Thomas 18 Trego 2 Wabaunsee 38 Washington 1 Wilson 4 Woodson 9 Wyandotte 3,169 Furnas County, NE 10 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 8 Beaver County, OK 32 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 126 Texas County, OK 1,006

County list updated: July 13, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES: