Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 23,000, with 8 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic since early February has increased to 23,334. That is 1,369 more than the last update from the state on Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 307 Kansans have died with COVID-19. That is an increase of 8 since Friday.

The KDHE releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not include how many cases are still active.

The state does track hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began, 1,497 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus. That is up 44 since Friday.

The KDHE says 238,197 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19. That is an increase of 10,809 since Friday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday. KSN will livestream it on KSN.com.

CountyConfirmed
Allen10
Anderson23
Atchison48
Barber3
Barton72
Bourbon48
Brown25
Butler139
Chase6
Chautauqua5
Cherokee62
Cheyenne2
Clark38
Clay13
Cloud26
Coffey61
Comanche3
Cowley118
Crawford351
Decatur4
Dickinson32
Doniphan32
Douglas537
Edwards9
Elk1
Ellis90
Ellsworth14
Finney1,591
Ford2,061
Franklin118
Geary145
Gove2
Graham9
Grant69
Gray42
Greeley2
Greenwood11
Hamilton38
Harper6
Harvey119
Haskell35
Hodgeman10
Jackson130
Jefferson43
Jewell5
Johnson3,933
Kearny52
Kingman5
Kiowa5
Labette92
Lane5
Leavenworth1,306
Lincoln5
Linn23
Logan2
Lyon552
Marion34
Marshall7
McPherson108
Meade36
Miami84
Mitchell21
Montgomery102
Morris6
Morton7
Nemaha38
Neosho51
Ness5
Norton21
Osage34
Osborne3
Ottawa26
Pawnee7
Phillips36
Pottawatomie102
Pratt29
Reno175
Republic21
Rice16
Riley371
Rooks11
Rush4
Russell5
Saline281
Scott20
Sedgwick3,162
Seward1,059
Shawnee1,205
Sheridan7
Sherman9
Smith3
Stafford2
Stanton16
Stevens39
Sumner72
Thomas24
Trego3
Wabaunsee40
Washington2
Wilson7
Woodson10
Wyandotte3,825
Dundy County, NE1
Furnas County, NE10
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE9
Beaver County, OK32
Harper County, OK2
Kay County, OK147
Texas County, OK1,007

County list updated: July 20, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

