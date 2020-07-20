Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 23,000, with 8 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic since early February has increased to 23,334. That is 1,369 more than the last update from the state on Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 307 Kansans have died with COVID-19. That is an increase of 8 since Friday.

The KDHE releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not include how many cases are still active.

The state does track hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began, 1,497 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus. That is up 44 since Friday.

The KDHE says 238,197 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19. That is an increase of 10,809 since Friday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday. KSN will livestream it on KSN.com.

County Confirmed Allen 10 Anderson 23 Atchison 48 Barber 3 Barton 72 Bourbon 48 Brown 25 Butler 139 Chase 6 Chautauqua 5 Cherokee 62 Cheyenne 2 Clark 38 Clay 13 Cloud 26 Coffey 61 Comanche 3 Cowley 118 Crawford 351 Decatur 4 Dickinson 32 Doniphan 32 Douglas 537 Edwards 9 Elk 1 Ellis 90 Ellsworth 14 Finney 1,591 Ford 2,061 Franklin 118 Geary 145 Gove 2 Graham 9 Grant 69 Gray 42 Greeley 2 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 38 Harper 6 Harvey 119 Haskell 35 Hodgeman 10 Jackson 130 Jefferson 43 Jewell 5 Johnson 3,933 Kearny 52 Kingman 5 Kiowa 5 Labette 92 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,306 Lincoln 5 Linn 23 Logan 2 Lyon 552 Marion 34 Marshall 7 McPherson 108 Meade 36 Miami 84 Mitchell 21 Montgomery 102 Morris 6 Morton 7 Nemaha 38 Neosho 51 Ness 5 Norton 21 Osage 34 Osborne 3 Ottawa 26 Pawnee 7 Phillips 36 Pottawatomie 102 Pratt 29 Reno 175 Republic 21 Rice 16 Riley 371 Rooks 11 Rush 4 Russell 5 Saline 281 Scott 20 Sedgwick 3,162 Seward 1,059 Shawnee 1,205 Sheridan 7 Sherman 9 Smith 3 Stafford 2 Stanton 16 Stevens 39 Sumner 72 Thomas 24 Trego 3 Wabaunsee 40 Washington 2 Wilson 7 Woodson 10 Wyandotte 3,825 Dundy County, NE 1 Furnas County, NE 10 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 9 Beaver County, OK 32 Harper County, OK 2 Kay County, OK 147 Texas County, OK 1,007

County list updated: July 20, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

