Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 23,000, with 8 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic since early February has increased to 23,334. That is 1,369 more than the last update from the state on Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 307 Kansans have died with COVID-19. That is an increase of 8 since Friday.
The KDHE releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not include how many cases are still active.
The state does track hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began, 1,497 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus. That is up 44 since Friday.
The KDHE says 238,197 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19. That is an increase of 10,809 since Friday.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday. KSN will livestream it on KSN.com.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|10
|Anderson
|23
|Atchison
|48
|Barber
|3
|Barton
|72
|Bourbon
|48
|Brown
|25
|Butler
|139
|Chase
|6
|Chautauqua
|5
|Cherokee
|62
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|38
|Clay
|13
|Cloud
|26
|Coffey
|61
|Comanche
|3
|Cowley
|118
|Crawford
|351
|Decatur
|4
|Dickinson
|32
|Doniphan
|32
|Douglas
|537
|Edwards
|9
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|90
|Ellsworth
|14
|Finney
|1,591
|Ford
|2,061
|Franklin
|118
|Geary
|145
|Gove
|2
|Graham
|9
|Grant
|69
|Gray
|42
|Greeley
|2
|Greenwood
|11
|Hamilton
|38
|Harper
|6
|Harvey
|119
|Haskell
|35
|Hodgeman
|10
|Jackson
|130
|Jefferson
|43
|Jewell
|5
|Johnson
|3,933
|Kearny
|52
|Kingman
|5
|Kiowa
|5
|Labette
|92
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,306
|Lincoln
|5
|Linn
|23
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|552
|Marion
|34
|Marshall
|7
|McPherson
|108
|Meade
|36
|Miami
|84
|Mitchell
|21
|Montgomery
|102
|Morris
|6
|Morton
|7
|Nemaha
|38
|Neosho
|51
|Ness
|5
|Norton
|21
|Osage
|34
|Osborne
|3
|Ottawa
|26
|Pawnee
|7
|Phillips
|36
|Pottawatomie
|102
|Pratt
|29
|Reno
|175
|Republic
|21
|Rice
|16
|Riley
|371
|Rooks
|11
|Rush
|4
|Russell
|5
|Saline
|281
|Scott
|20
|Sedgwick
|3,162
|Seward
|1,059
|Shawnee
|1,205
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|9
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|2
|Stanton
|16
|Stevens
|39
|Sumner
|72
|Thomas
|24
|Trego
|3
|Wabaunsee
|40
|Washington
|2
|Wilson
|7
|Woodson
|10
|Wyandotte
|3,825
|Dundy County, NE
|1
|Furnas County, NE
|10
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|9
|Beaver County, OK
|32
|Harper County, OK
|2
|Kay County, OK
|147
|Texas County, OK
|1,007
County list updated: July 20, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
