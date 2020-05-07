Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 6,100, with 147 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state has released new coronavirus numbers for Kansas. As of Thursday morning, there have been 6,144 positive cases of COVID-19. That is up 410 from Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says there have been 147 deaths linked to the coronavirus in Kansas. That is up 3 from Wednesday.

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up by 16, to 587.

The KDHE says 38,678 tests have come back negative for coronavirus.

Atchison County: 12

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 9

Bourbon County: 6

Brown County: 1

Butler County: 16

Chase County: 3

Chautauqua County: 4

Cherokee County: 8

Cheyenne County: 2

Clark County: 9

Clay County: 4

Cloud County: 4

Coffey County: 50

Cowley County: 2

Crawford County: 6

Dickinson County: 2

Doniphan County: 4

Douglas County: 56

Edwards County: 4

Ellis County: 8

Ellsworth County: 1

Finney County: 532

Ford County: 880

Franklin County: 20

Geary County: 14

Gove County: 1

Grant County: 7

Gray County: 6

Greenwood County: 3

Hamilton County: 4

Harper County: 1

Harvey County: 9

Haskell County: 8

Jackson County: 2

Jefferson County: 11

Jewell County: 4

Johnson County: 519

Kearny County: 24

Kiowa County: 2

Labette County: 22

Leavenworth County: 783

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 271

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 25

Meade County: 13

Miami County: 5

Mitchell County: 3

Montgomery County: 19

Morris County: 3

Morton County: 3

Nemaha County: 1

Neosho County: 2

Norton County: 2

Osage County: 5

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 4

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 15

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 40

Republic County: 4

Rice County: 3

Riley County: 55

Rooks County: 6

Saline County: 21

Scott County: 2

Sedgwick County: 441 (reported by Sedgwick County)

Seward County: 626

Shawnee County: 136

Sheridan County: 2

Sherman County: 5

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 7

Stevens County: 12

Sumner County: 4

Wabaunsee County: 27

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 6

Wyandotte County: 910

Furnas County, NE: 4

Hitchcock County, NE: 1

Red Willow County, NE: 5

Beaver County, OK: 17

Harper County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 48

Texas County, OK: 308

County list updated: May 4, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

