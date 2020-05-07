Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 6,100, with 147 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state has released new coronavirus numbers for Kansas. As of Thursday morning, there have been 6,144 positive cases of COVID-19. That is up 410 from Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says there have been 147 deaths linked to the coronavirus in Kansas. That is up 3 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up by 16, to 587.
The KDHE says 38,678 tests have come back negative for coronavirus.
- Atchison County: 12
- Barber County: 1
- Barton County: 9
- Bourbon County: 6
- Brown County: 1
- Butler County: 16
- Chase County: 3
- Chautauqua County: 4
- Cherokee County: 8
- Cheyenne County: 2
- Clark County: 9
- Clay County: 4
- Cloud County: 4
- Coffey County: 50
- Cowley County: 2
- Crawford County: 6
- Dickinson County: 2
- Doniphan County: 4
- Douglas County: 56
- Edwards County: 4
- Ellis County: 8
- Ellsworth County: 1
- Finney County: 532
- Ford County: 880
- Franklin County: 20
- Geary County: 14
- Gove County: 1
- Grant County: 7
- Gray County: 6
- Greenwood County: 3
- Hamilton County: 4
- Harper County: 1
- Harvey County: 9
- Haskell County: 8
- Jackson County: 2
- Jefferson County: 11
- Jewell County: 4
- Johnson County: 519
- Kearny County: 24
- Kiowa County: 2
- Labette County: 22
- Leavenworth County: 783
- Linn County: 5
- Lyon County: 271
- Marion County: 5
- McPherson County: 25
- Meade County: 13
- Miami County: 5
- Mitchell County: 3
- Montgomery County: 19
- Morris County: 3
- Morton County: 3
- Nemaha County: 1
- Neosho County: 2
- Norton County: 2
- Osage County: 5
- Osborne County: 2
- Ottawa County: 4
- Phillips County: 1
- Pottawatomie County: 15
- Pratt County: 1
- Reno County: 40
- Republic County: 4
- Rice County: 3
- Riley County: 55
- Rooks County: 6
- Saline County: 21
- Scott County: 2
- Sedgwick County: 441 (reported by Sedgwick County)
- Seward County: 626
- Shawnee County: 136
- Sheridan County: 2
- Sherman County: 5
- Smith County: 2
- Stafford County: 1
- Stanton County: 7
- Stevens County: 12
- Sumner County: 4
- Wabaunsee County: 27
- Wilson County: 1
- Woodson County: 6
- Wyandotte County: 910
- Furnas County, NE: 4
- Hitchcock County, NE: 1
- Red Willow County, NE: 5
- Beaver County, OK: 17
- Harper County, OK: 1
- Kay County, OK: 48
- Texas County, OK: 308
County list updated: May 4, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
