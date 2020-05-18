Click here for coronavirus updates

Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 8,300, with 173 deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – There have been 8,340 cases of coronavirus in Kansas since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the new numbers over the noon hour Monday. The website shows positive cases are up 454 since Friday.

Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 are up also, from 172 Friday to 173 Monday.

The number of hospitalizations is up by 16, to 740.

The KDHE says 58,650 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

CountyConfirmed
Anderson1
Atchison15
Barber1
Barton31
Bourbon6
Brown5
Butler23
Chase3
Chautauqua4
Cherokee8
Cheyenne2
Clark21
Clay5
Cloud4
Coffey50
Cowley4
Crawford6
Dickinson2
Doniphan9
Douglas61
Edwards5
Ellis9
Ellsworth2
Finney1,281
Ford1,403
Franklin32
Geary16
Gove1
Grant14
Gray14
Greenwood3
Hamilton11
Harper1
Harvey14
Haskell16
Jackson28
Jefferson20
Jewell4
Johnson666
Kearny38
Kiowa2
Labette23
Leavenworth1,051
Linn7
Lyon359
Marion7
McPherson26
Meade22
Miami6
Mitchell3
Montgomery19
Morris3
Morton4
Nemaha3
Neosho2
Ness1
Norton2
Osage7
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Phillips2
Pottawatomie23
Pratt1
Reno51
Republic4
Rice4
Riley62
Rooks7
Saline28
Scott12
Sedgwick (from SG County release)535
Seward780
Shawnee198
Sheridan2
Sherman6
Smith2
Stafford1
Stanton8
Stevens26
Sumner6
Wabaunsee28
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,178
Furnas County, NE6
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE5
Beaver County, OK23
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK50
Texas County, OK752

County list updated: May 15, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories