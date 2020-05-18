Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 8,300, with 173 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – There have been 8,340 cases of coronavirus in Kansas since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the new numbers over the noon hour Monday. The website shows positive cases are up 454 since Friday.
Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 are up also, from 172 Friday to 173 Monday.
The number of hospitalizations is up by 16, to 740.
The KDHE says 58,650 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.
|County
|Confirmed
|Anderson
|1
|Atchison
|15
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|31
|Bourbon
|6
|Brown
|5
|Butler
|23
|Chase
|3
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|8
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|21
|Clay
|5
|Cloud
|4
|Coffey
|50
|Cowley
|4
|Crawford
|6
|Dickinson
|2
|Doniphan
|9
|Douglas
|61
|Edwards
|5
|Ellis
|9
|Ellsworth
|2
|Finney
|1,281
|Ford
|1,403
|Franklin
|32
|Geary
|16
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|14
|Gray
|14
|Greenwood
|3
|Hamilton
|11
|Harper
|1
|Harvey
|14
|Haskell
|16
|Jackson
|28
|Jefferson
|20
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|666
|Kearny
|38
|Kiowa
|2
|Labette
|23
|Leavenworth
|1,051
|Linn
|7
|Lyon
|359
|Marion
|7
|McPherson
|26
|Meade
|22
|Miami
|6
|Mitchell
|3
|Montgomery
|19
|Morris
|3
|Morton
|4
|Nemaha
|3
|Neosho
|2
|Ness
|1
|Norton
|2
|Osage
|7
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Phillips
|2
|Pottawatomie
|23
|Pratt
|1
|Reno
|51
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|62
|Rooks
|7
|Saline
|28
|Scott
|12
|Sedgwick (from SG County release)
|535
|Seward
|780
|Shawnee
|198
|Sheridan
|2
|Sherman
|6
|Smith
|2
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|8
|Stevens
|26
|Sumner
|6
|Wabaunsee
|28
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,178
|Furnas County, NE
|6
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|5
|Beaver County, OK
|23
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|50
|Texas County, OK
|752
County list updated: May 15, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
