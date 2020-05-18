Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 8,300, with 173 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – There have been 8,340 cases of coronavirus in Kansas since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the new numbers over the noon hour Monday. The website shows positive cases are up 454 since Friday.

Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 are up also, from 172 Friday to 173 Monday.

The number of hospitalizations is up by 16, to 740.

The KDHE says 58,650 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

County Confirmed Anderson 1 Atchison 15 Barber 1 Barton 31 Bourbon 6 Brown 5 Butler 23 Chase 3 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 8 Cheyenne 2 Clark 21 Clay 5 Cloud 4 Coffey 50 Cowley 4 Crawford 6 Dickinson 2 Doniphan 9 Douglas 61 Edwards 5 Ellis 9 Ellsworth 2 Finney 1,281 Ford 1,403 Franklin 32 Geary 16 Gove 1 Grant 14 Gray 14 Greenwood 3 Hamilton 11 Harper 1 Harvey 14 Haskell 16 Jackson 28 Jefferson 20 Jewell 4 Johnson 666 Kearny 38 Kiowa 2 Labette 23 Leavenworth 1,051 Linn 7 Lyon 359 Marion 7 McPherson 26 Meade 22 Miami 6 Mitchell 3 Montgomery 19 Morris 3 Morton 4 Nemaha 3 Neosho 2 Ness 1 Norton 2 Osage 7 Osborne 2 Ottawa 4 Phillips 2 Pottawatomie 23 Pratt 1 Reno 51 Republic 4 Rice 4 Riley 62 Rooks 7 Saline 28 Scott 12 Sedgwick (from SG County release) 535 Seward 780 Shawnee 198 Sheridan 2 Sherman 6 Smith 2 Stafford 1 Stanton 8 Stevens 26 Sumner 6 Wabaunsee 28 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 1,178 Furnas County, NE 6 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 5 Beaver County, OK 23 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 50 Texas County, OK 752

County list updated: May 15, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

