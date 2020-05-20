Click here for coronavirus updates

Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 8,500, with 5 more deaths

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported the latest coronavirus cases in the state on Wednesday.

Overall, the state has had 8,539 cases. That’s 199 more than Monday.

Since Monday’s report, the state has recorded 5 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 to 178. There have been 20 new hospitalizations.

There have been 62,664 negative tests.

The highest case counts in the state are from Finney, Ford, Seward, Wyandotte, Leavenworth and Johnson, Lyon, and Sedgwick counties.

As of noon, Tuesday, May 19, Sedgwick County had 538 cases of COVID-19 and 20 related deaths.

CountyConfirmed
Anderson1
Atchison15
Barber1
Barton32
Bourbon6
Brown5
Butler23
Chase3
Chautauqua4
Cherokee8
Cheyenne2
Clark21
Clay5
Cloud4
Coffey50
Cowley4
Crawford7
Dickinson2
Doniphan9
Douglas62
Edwards5
Ellis9
Ellsworth2
Finney1,307
Ford1,440
Franklin32
Geary16
Gove1
Grant16
Gray16
Greenwood3
Hamilton11
Harper1
Harvey15
Haskell16
Jackson31
Jefferson21
Jewell4
Johnson696
Kearny40
Kiowa2
Labette24
Leavenworth1,057
Linn7
Lyon366
Marion8
McPherson27
Meade22
Miami6
Mitchell3
Montgomery19
Morris3
Morton4
Nemaha5
Neosho2
Ness1
Norton2
Osage7
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Phillips2
Pottawatomie24
Pratt1
Reno51
Republic4
Rice4
Riley60
Rooks7
Saline28
Scott12
Sedgwick (from SG County release)538
Seward799
Shawnee211
Sheridan2
Sherman6
Smith2
Stafford1
Stanton8
Stevens26
Sumner6
Wabaunsee29
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,217
Furnas County, NE6
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE5
Beaver County, OK23
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK50
Texas County, OK784

County list updated: May 20, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

