Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 8,500, with 5 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported the latest coronavirus cases in the state on Wednesday.
Overall, the state has had 8,539 cases. That’s 199 more than Monday.
Since Monday’s report, the state has recorded 5 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 to 178. There have been 20 new hospitalizations.
There have been 62,664 negative tests.
The highest case counts in the state are from Finney, Ford, Seward, Wyandotte, Leavenworth and Johnson, Lyon, and Sedgwick counties.
As of noon, Tuesday, May 19, Sedgwick County had 538 cases of COVID-19 and 20 related deaths.
|County
|Confirmed
|Anderson
|1
|Atchison
|15
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|32
|Bourbon
|6
|Brown
|5
|Butler
|23
|Chase
|3
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|8
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|21
|Clay
|5
|Cloud
|4
|Coffey
|50
|Cowley
|4
|Crawford
|7
|Dickinson
|2
|Doniphan
|9
|Douglas
|62
|Edwards
|5
|Ellis
|9
|Ellsworth
|2
|Finney
|1,307
|Ford
|1,440
|Franklin
|32
|Geary
|16
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|16
|Gray
|16
|Greenwood
|3
|Hamilton
|11
|Harper
|1
|Harvey
|15
|Haskell
|16
|Jackson
|31
|Jefferson
|21
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|696
|Kearny
|40
|Kiowa
|2
|Labette
|24
|Leavenworth
|1,057
|Linn
|7
|Lyon
|366
|Marion
|8
|McPherson
|27
|Meade
|22
|Miami
|6
|Mitchell
|3
|Montgomery
|19
|Morris
|3
|Morton
|4
|Nemaha
|5
|Neosho
|2
|Ness
|1
|Norton
|2
|Osage
|7
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Phillips
|2
|Pottawatomie
|24
|Pratt
|1
|Reno
|51
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|60
|Rooks
|7
|Saline
|28
|Scott
|12
|Sedgwick (from SG County release)
|538
|Seward
|799
|Shawnee
|211
|Sheridan
|2
|Sherman
|6
|Smith
|2
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|8
|Stevens
|26
|Sumner
|6
|Wabaunsee
|29
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,217
|Furnas County, NE
|6
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|5
|Beaver County, OK
|23
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|50
|Texas County, OK
|784
County list updated: May 20, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
