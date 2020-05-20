Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 8,500, with 5 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported the latest coronavirus cases in the state on Wednesday.

Overall, the state has had 8,539 cases. That’s 199 more than Monday.

Since Monday’s report, the state has recorded 5 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 to 178. There have been 20 new hospitalizations.

There have been 62,664 negative tests.

The highest case counts in the state are from Finney, Ford, Seward, Wyandotte, Leavenworth and Johnson, Lyon, and Sedgwick counties.

As of noon, Tuesday, May 19, Sedgwick County had 538 cases of COVID-19 and 20 related deaths.

County Confirmed Anderson 1 Atchison 15 Barber 1 Barton 32 Bourbon 6 Brown 5 Butler 23 Chase 3 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 8 Cheyenne 2 Clark 21 Clay 5 Cloud 4 Coffey 50 Cowley 4 Crawford 7 Dickinson 2 Doniphan 9 Douglas 62 Edwards 5 Ellis 9 Ellsworth 2 Finney 1,307 Ford 1,440 Franklin 32 Geary 16 Gove 1 Grant 16 Gray 16 Greenwood 3 Hamilton 11 Harper 1 Harvey 15 Haskell 16 Jackson 31 Jefferson 21 Jewell 4 Johnson 696 Kearny 40 Kiowa 2 Labette 24 Leavenworth 1,057 Linn 7 Lyon 366 Marion 8 McPherson 27 Meade 22 Miami 6 Mitchell 3 Montgomery 19 Morris 3 Morton 4 Nemaha 5 Neosho 2 Ness 1 Norton 2 Osage 7 Osborne 2 Ottawa 4 Phillips 2 Pottawatomie 24 Pratt 1 Reno 51 Republic 4 Rice 4 Riley 60 Rooks 7 Saline 28 Scott 12 Sedgwick (from SG County release) 538 Seward 799 Shawnee 211 Sheridan 2 Sherman 6 Smith 2 Stafford 1 Stanton 8 Stevens 26 Sumner 6 Wabaunsee 29 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 1,217 Furnas County, NE 6 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 5 Beaver County, OK 23 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 50 Texas County, OK 784

County list updated: May 20, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

