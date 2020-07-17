Cases of coronavirus in Kansas are up more than a 1,000, but no new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since early February is 21,965. That is an increase of 1,032 since Wednesday.
There are no new deaths to report as of Friday at noon. The number stands at 299 after going up 11 on Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the new numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
It does not provide how many of the positive cases are still active. Some counties, like Sedgwick County, do track recoveries vs. active cases. As of noon Friday, Sedgwick County shows that more than half of its positive cases are still active, 1,361 are active of 2,386 positive cases.
The KDHE says Sedgwick County has had 2,790 positive cases.
The KDHE also lists how many people in Kansas have been hospitalized since the coronavirus pandemic began. On Friday, the update is 1,453, an increase of 60 since Wednesday.
The state also shows 227,388 Kansans have tested negative since the pandemic began. That is up 8,947 since Wednesday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|9
|Anderson
|22
|Atchison
|46
|Barber
|3
|Barton
|67
|Bourbon
|45
|Brown
|24
|Butler
|124
|Chase
|6
|Chautauqua
|5
|Cherokee
|59
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|36
|Clay
|12
|Cloud
|26
|Coffey
|59
|Comanche
|3
|Cowley
|97
|Crawford
|332
|Decatur
|4
|Dickinson
|24
|Doniphan
|28
|Douglas
|504
|Edwards
|9
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|80
|Ellsworth
|14
|Finney
|1,578
|Ford
|2,053
|Franklin
|102
|Geary
|139
|Gove
|2
|Graham
|8
|Grant
|66
|Gray
|39
|Greeley
|2
|Greenwood
|11
|Hamilton
|38
|Harper
|4
|Harvey
|108
|Haskell
|35
|Hodgeman
|10
|Jackson
|125
|Jefferson
|41
|Jewell
|5
|Johnson
|3,654
|Kearny
|52
|Kingman
|5
|Kiowa
|5
|Labette
|86
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,274
|Lincoln
|5
|Linn
|21
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|540
|Marion
|27
|Marshall
|7
|McPherson
|101
|Meade
|34
|Miami
|74
|Mitchell
|19
|Montgomery
|74
|Morris
|6
|Morton
|7
|Nemaha
|36
|Neosho
|49
|Ness
|5
|Norton
|22
|Osage
|33
|Osborne
|3
|Ottawa
|20
|Pawnee
|8
|Phillips
|35
|Pottawatomie
|98
|Pratt
|24
|Reno
|155
|Republic
|21
|Rice
|12
|Riley
|360
|Rooks
|10
|Rush
|4
|Russell
|4
|Saline
|247
|Scott
|19
|Sedgwick
|2,790
|Seward
|1,047
|Shawnee
|1,146
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|9
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|2
|Stanton
|12
|Stevens
|39
|Sumner
|58
|Thomas
|19
|Trego
|3
|Wabaunsee
|39
|Washington
|2
|Wilson
|5
|Woodson
|9
|Wyandotte
|3,603
|Furnas County, NE
|10
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|9
|Beaver County, OK
|32
|Harper County, OK
|2
|Kay County, OK
|141
|Texas County, OK
|1,007
County list updated: July 17, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
