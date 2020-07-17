Click here for coronavirus updates

Cases of coronavirus in Kansas are up more than a 1,000, but no new deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since early February is 21,965. That is an increase of 1,032 since Wednesday.

There are no new deaths to report as of Friday at noon. The number stands at 299 after going up 11 on Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the new numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It does not provide how many of the positive cases are still active. Some counties, like Sedgwick County, do track recoveries vs. active cases. As of noon Friday, Sedgwick County shows that more than half of its positive cases are still active, 1,361 are active of 2,386 positive cases.

The KDHE says Sedgwick County has had 2,790 positive cases.

The KDHE also lists how many people in Kansas have been hospitalized since the coronavirus pandemic began. On Friday, the update is 1,453, an increase of 60 since Wednesday.

The state also shows 227,388 Kansans have tested negative since the pandemic began. That is up 8,947 since Wednesday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen9
Anderson22
Atchison46
Barber3
Barton67
Bourbon45
Brown24
Butler124
Chase6
Chautauqua5
Cherokee59
Cheyenne2
Clark36
Clay12
Cloud26
Coffey59
Comanche3
Cowley97
Crawford332
Decatur4
Dickinson24
Doniphan28
Douglas504
Edwards9
Elk1
Ellis80
Ellsworth14
Finney1,578
Ford2,053
Franklin102
Geary139
Gove2
Graham8
Grant66
Gray39
Greeley2
Greenwood11
Hamilton38
Harper4
Harvey108
Haskell35
Hodgeman10
Jackson125
Jefferson41
Jewell5
Johnson3,654
Kearny52
Kingman5
Kiowa5
Labette86
Lane5
Leavenworth1,274
Lincoln5
Linn21
Logan2
Lyon540
Marion27
Marshall7
McPherson101
Meade34
Miami74
Mitchell19
Montgomery74
Morris6
Morton7
Nemaha36
Neosho49
Ness5
Norton22
Osage33
Osborne3
Ottawa20
Pawnee8
Phillips35
Pottawatomie98
Pratt24
Reno155
Republic21
Rice12
Riley360
Rooks10
Rush4
Russell4
Saline247
Scott19
Sedgwick2,790
Seward1,047
Shawnee1,146
Sheridan7
Sherman9
Smith3
Stafford2
Stanton12
Stevens39
Sumner58
Thomas19
Trego3
Wabaunsee39
Washington2
Wilson5
Woodson9
Wyandotte3,603
Furnas County, NE10
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE9
Beaver County, OK32
Harper County, OK2
Kay County, OK141
Texas County, OK1,007

County list updated: July 17, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

