Cases of coronavirus in Kansas are up more than a 1,000, but no new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since early February is 21,965. That is an increase of 1,032 since Wednesday.

There are no new deaths to report as of Friday at noon. The number stands at 299 after going up 11 on Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the new numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It does not provide how many of the positive cases are still active. Some counties, like Sedgwick County, do track recoveries vs. active cases. As of noon Friday, Sedgwick County shows that more than half of its positive cases are still active, 1,361 are active of 2,386 positive cases.

The KDHE says Sedgwick County has had 2,790 positive cases.

The KDHE also lists how many people in Kansas have been hospitalized since the coronavirus pandemic began. On Friday, the update is 1,453, an increase of 60 since Wednesday.

The state also shows 227,388 Kansans have tested negative since the pandemic began. That is up 8,947 since Wednesday.

County Confirmed Allen 9 Anderson 22 Atchison 46 Barber 3 Barton 67 Bourbon 45 Brown 24 Butler 124 Chase 6 Chautauqua 5 Cherokee 59 Cheyenne 2 Clark 36 Clay 12 Cloud 26 Coffey 59 Comanche 3 Cowley 97 Crawford 332 Decatur 4 Dickinson 24 Doniphan 28 Douglas 504 Edwards 9 Elk 1 Ellis 80 Ellsworth 14 Finney 1,578 Ford 2,053 Franklin 102 Geary 139 Gove 2 Graham 8 Grant 66 Gray 39 Greeley 2 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 38 Harper 4 Harvey 108 Haskell 35 Hodgeman 10 Jackson 125 Jefferson 41 Jewell 5 Johnson 3,654 Kearny 52 Kingman 5 Kiowa 5 Labette 86 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,274 Lincoln 5 Linn 21 Logan 2 Lyon 540 Marion 27 Marshall 7 McPherson 101 Meade 34 Miami 74 Mitchell 19 Montgomery 74 Morris 6 Morton 7 Nemaha 36 Neosho 49 Ness 5 Norton 22 Osage 33 Osborne 3 Ottawa 20 Pawnee 8 Phillips 35 Pottawatomie 98 Pratt 24 Reno 155 Republic 21 Rice 12 Riley 360 Rooks 10 Rush 4 Russell 4 Saline 247 Scott 19 Sedgwick 2,790 Seward 1,047 Shawnee 1,146 Sheridan 7 Sherman 9 Smith 3 Stafford 2 Stanton 12 Stevens 39 Sumner 58 Thomas 19 Trego 3 Wabaunsee 39 Washington 2 Wilson 5 Woodson 9 Wyandotte 3,603 Furnas County, NE 10 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 9 Beaver County, OK 32 Harper County, OK 2 Kay County, OK 141 Texas County, OK 1,007

County list updated: July 17, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

