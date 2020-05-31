Cases of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County now at 585, with 428 recoveries

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 585 positive COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, May 31, up 5 cases since Saturday. The health department is reporting 21 deaths and 428 recoveries.

According to the health department, Sedgwick County has tested a total of 15,114 people and is reporting a total of 1,101 new people tested.

Sedgwick County COVID-19 Case Count

Total COVID-19 Cases+ Total Recovered* Total Deaths 585 428 21

+There are two duplicates recorded in data from KDHE and other confirmed cases may not be reflected in KDHE numbers.

*A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or 10 days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

· More than 14,000 residents have been tested for COVID-19. Residents can be tested at no cost, regardless of insurance, if they have at least two symptoms of COVID-19. There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition.

o Please call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if you think you should be tested for the disease or if you have general questions about it.

Sedgwick County Updates

· The Sedgwick County Health Department is hiring several positions through December to help in the fight against COVID-19. If you are interested in applying, please visit careers.sedgwickcounty.org/ and search keyword COVID.

Prevention Measures

· Wash your hands often with soap and water

· Cover all coughs and sneezes

· Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others

· Wear a face mask if social distancing is not an option

· Stay home if you are ill

Mental Health Support

· COMCARE of Sedgwick County is offering a Support Line for individuals who may be experiencing an elevation in mental health symptoms.

· Individuals may call (316) 660-1111 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

· They’ll receive resources, coping skill ideas, and encouragement to keep doing what they need to do to stay healthy, emotionally and physically.

· Residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis should call (316) 660-7500.

