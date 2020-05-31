Cases of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County now at 585, with 428 recoveries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 585 positive COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, May 31, up 5 cases since Saturday. The health department is reporting 21 deaths and 428 recoveries.
According to the health department, Sedgwick County has tested a total of 15,114 people and is reporting a total of 1,101 new people tested.
Sedgwick County COVID-19 Case Count
|Total COVID-19 Cases+
|Total Recovered*
|Total Deaths
|585
|428
|21
+There are two duplicates recorded in data from KDHE and other confirmed cases may not be reflected in KDHE numbers.
*A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or 10 days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.
Sedgwick County Health Department Update
· More than 14,000 residents have been tested for COVID-19. Residents can be tested at no cost, regardless of insurance, if they have at least two symptoms of COVID-19. There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition.
o Please call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if you think you should be tested for the disease or if you have general questions about it.
Sedgwick County Updates
· The Sedgwick County Health Department is hiring several positions through December to help in the fight against COVID-19. If you are interested in applying, please visit careers.sedgwickcounty.org/ and search keyword COVID.
Prevention Measures
· Wash your hands often with soap and water
· Cover all coughs and sneezes
· Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others
· Wear a face mask if social distancing is not an option
· Stay home if you are ill
Mental Health Support
· COMCARE of Sedgwick County is offering a Support Line for individuals who may be experiencing an elevation in mental health symptoms.
· Individuals may call (316) 660-1111 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
· They’ll receive resources, coping skill ideas, and encouragement to keep doing what they need to do to stay healthy, emotionally and physically.
· Residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis should call (316) 660-7500.
LATEST STORIES:
- T.J.’s Forecast: More warmth and more sunshine into the start of June
- President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation
- Cases of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County now at 585, with 428 recoveries
- Homeless Florida student to graduate as valedictorian
- ABC 4 News captures police officer armed in protest gear pushing down man with cane