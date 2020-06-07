Cases of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County now at 654, with 456 recoveries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting a total of 654 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, June 7, up 14 since Saturday. The health department is reporting 21 deaths and 456 recoveries.

According to the health department, Sedgwick County has tested a total of 17,477 people around the community and reports a total of 336 new individuals tested.

COVID-19 Overall Case Count

Confirmed cases as of noon June 7, 2020

U.S. cases – Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

Sedgwick County cases – Sedgwick County Health Department

Location Yesterday Today Percent Change United States 1,988,544 1,997,292 + 4.4 Sedgwick County+ 640 654 + 2.2

Sedgwick County COVID-19 Case Count

Total COVID-19 Cases+ Total Recovered* Total Deaths 654 456 21

+There are confirmed cases that may not be reflected in KDHE numbers.

*A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or 10 days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

Beginning, Monday, June 8, Sedgwick County will report updates on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, consistent with the Kansas Department of Health & Environment updates.

Residents are able to be tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms, at no cost through the Health Department.

More than 17,000 residents have been tested for COVID-19.

Please call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if you think you should be tested for the disease or if you have general questions about it.

Next week, residents will be called to participate in a random sample survey and be tested for COVID-19. This survey will help the Health Department determine the spread of the disease in Sedgwick County.

Sedgwick County Updates

A Notice of Funding Opportunity and Solicitation of Information (NOFO) for Sedgwick County CARES funding is now available. Interested parties and potential respondents can obtain more information online at www.sedgwickcounty.org.

The NOFO is a needs assessment survey that will help County leaders understand how to best utilize funding received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) to address pressing financial needs within the community.

The County is specifically seeking input from key stakeholders in four primary sectors: local government, healthcare and assisted living, social services and community support, and education. An organization that does not fit into one of those sectors may still provide input through an “all other needs” category.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is hiring several positions through December to help in the fight against COVID-19. If you are interested in applying, please visit careers.sedgwickcounty.org/ and search keyword COVID.

Prevention Measures

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Cover all coughs and sneezes

Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others

Wear a face mask if social distancing is not an option

Stay home if you are ill

Mental Health Support