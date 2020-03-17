Catholic bishops of Kansas suspend Masses until further notice

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The bishops that represent the Catholic dioceses of Kansas have suspended public celebrations of the Mass until further notice.

Each bishop has notified parish priests of the decision.

In his letter, Bishop Carl Kemme of the Diocese of Wichita said the decision was a collaboration with the bishops of Kansas.

He said it was made with deep sadness but also with confidence that it is the right thing to do.

“This action is taken, after prayerful discernment and in light of evolving developments of the pandemic of the Coronavirus, COVID-19,” said Bishop Kemme. “This unprecedented action, though painful and challenging for the life of the Roman Catholic community is intended to assist in helping reduce the potential spread of life-threatening infection within the general population.”

Bishop Gerald Vincke of the Diocese of Salina, Bishop John Brungardt of the Diocese of Dodge City, and Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kan., used similar wording in their letters and statements.

LATEST STORIES: