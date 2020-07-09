Catholic Diocese of Wichita asking parishioners to wear masks to Mass starting July 11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Catholic Diocese of Wichita is asking parishioners to wear masks to Mass unless exempted starting July 11.

In a July 6 letter to parishioners, Bishop Carl Kemme of the Wichita Diocese stated:

“On July 2, 2020 Governor Kelly issued a state order mandating the wearing of

masks or facial coverings while in public with exceptions for certain individuals.

Each county and city jurisdiction has or will decide how best to implement this state

order. It seems wise and prudent to follow the decisions of these jurisdictions,

because each location is unique in regard to this health crisis.

Having said this, however, I am requesting that beginning on July 11, 2020

and until further notice the people who choose to come to Mass wear masks, except

for those exempt in the Governor’s order. I believe this is a small act of charity most

of us can offer for the health and wellbeing of others. I also ask our priests, deacons

and other liturgical ministers to wear a mask in the procession and recession and

during the distribution of Holy Communion. Making this request, however, I ask

that no one be denied admittance or asked to leave if they have chosen not to wear

a mask. If you can, please wear a mask. Information from the CDC tells us that

doing this, coupled with social distancing and following other guidelines will help

the country and the world eventually emerge from this crisis.”

To read the entire letter from Bishop Kemme, click on the link below.

LATEST POSTS: