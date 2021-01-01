Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

CDC ranks Kansas last in COVID-19 shots; reporting lag cited

A bottle of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly received an injection Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal government data says Kansas ranks last among states in its reported COVID-19 vaccination rate.

State officials attribute the issue to a lag in reporting by providers of the shots.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 12,164 people had received the first of two vaccine doses in Kansas as of Wednesday, or 418 for every 100,000 of its 2.9 million residents.

The CDC said Kansas had administered less than 11% of the vaccine doses it had received.

A state health department spokeswoman said Thursday that the vaccination numbers are not current because not all providers are fully trained on using a computer system for reporting inoculations.

