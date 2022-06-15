WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eight Kansas counties have enough new coronavirus cases that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people should wear a mask when they are at public indoor spaces, such as stores and churches.

The counties are Cherokee, Gove, Hodgeman, Kingman, Logan, Sherman, Thomas, and Trego.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KHDE) said 3,949 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. It says the seven-day average of new cases is 505, down from 538 last week.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is 8,943, a decrease of three. The KDHE said that when cases are reviewed, officials will sometimes find that a death was not linked to COVID-19.

The KDHE is having technical difficulties with the rest of its COVID-19 dashboard. While it works to fix the problem, we are unable to check COVID-19 hospitalizations, variants, and vaccinations.

We will update this story when the information becomes available.

CountyConfirmed
Allen4,085
Anderson2,190
Atchison4,433
Barber1,052
Barton6,590
Bourbon4,463
Brown2,774
Butler19,443
Chase681
Chautauqua853
Cherokee6,307
Cheyenne662
Clark507
Clay2,018
Cloud2,237
Coffey2,461
Comanche443
Cowley10,314
Crawford12,297
Decatur632
Dickinson4,896
Doniphan2,487
Douglas28,133
Edwards562
Elk575
Ellis7,268
Ellsworth2,031
Finney11,388
Ford10,720
Franklin7,140
Geary9,451
Gove815
Graham584
Grant2,226
Gray1,244
Greeley333
Greenwood1,828
Hamilton466
Harper1,677
Harvey9,822
Haskell971
Hodgeman419
Jackson3,985
Jefferson4,915
Jewell794
Johnson154,203
Kearny1,250
Kingman2,003
Kiowa687
Labette6,717
Lane300
Leavenworth20,142
Lincoln627
Linn2,895
Logan860
Lyon10,368
Marion3,403
Marshall2,583
McPherson7,998
Meade1,232
Miami8,116
Mitchell1,443
Montgomery9,541
Morris1,533
Morton628
Nemaha3,287
Neosho5,241
Ness784
Norton2,158
Osage4,027
Osborne816
Ottawa1,220
Pawnee2,181
Phillips1,365
Pottawatomie5,914
Pratt1,958
Rawlins692
Reno18,864
Republic1,363
Rice2,646
Riley13,940
Rooks1,397
Rush819
Russell1,896
Saline14,358
Scott1,293
Sedgwick147,724
Seward6,953
Shawnee50,045
Sheridan799
Sherman1,528
Smith647
Stafford1,168
Stanton432
Stevens1,498
Sumner5,808
Thomas2,493
Trego789
Wabaunsee1,668
Wallace440
Washington1,427
Wichita500
Wilson2,852
Woodson815
Wyandotte48,276

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated June 15, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated June 9, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control