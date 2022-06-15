WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eight Kansas counties have enough new coronavirus cases that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people should wear a mask when they are at public indoor spaces, such as stores and churches.

The counties are Cherokee, Gove, Hodgeman, Kingman, Logan, Sherman, Thomas, and Trego.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KHDE) said 3,949 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. It says the seven-day average of new cases is 505, down from 538 last week.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is 8,943, a decrease of three. The KDHE said that when cases are reviewed, officials will sometimes find that a death was not linked to COVID-19.

The KDHE is having technical difficulties with the rest of its COVID-19 dashboard. While it works to fix the problem, we are unable to check COVID-19 hospitalizations, variants, and vaccinations.

We will update this story when the information becomes available.