WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties designated as high level should wear masks when indoors in public.

The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics when deciding which counties are at high risk — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

This week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported that 5,748 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus and that 209 Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19.