WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties designated as high level should wear masks when indoors in public.

The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics when deciding which counties are at high risk — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

This week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported that 5,748 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus and that 209 Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19.

CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,536
Anderson2,363
Atchison4,700
Barber1,119
Barton7,041
Bourbon5,047
Brown2,978
Butler20,792
Chase740
Chautauqua912
Cherokee6,803
Cheyenne688
Clark538
Clay2,204
Cloud2,420
Coffey2,637
Comanche461
Cowley11,536
Crawford13,557
Decatur662
Dickinson5,393
Doniphan2,669
Douglas30,998
Edwards626
Elk623
Ellis7,785
Ellsworth2,239
Finney12,313
Ford11,591
Franklin7,548
Geary10,471
Gove869
Graham627
Grant2,561
Gray1,305
Greeley370
Greenwood1,982
Hamilton526
Harper1,757
Harvey10,862
Haskell1,027
Hodgeman463
Jackson4,279
Jefferson5,302
Jewell869
Johnson166,293
Kearny1,337
Kingman2,124
Kiowa711
Labette7,230
Lane331
Leavenworth22,046
Lincoln667
Linn3,146
Logan909
Lyon10,998
Marion3,631
Marshall2,734
McPherson8,669
Meade1,286
Miami8,781
Mitchell1,573
Montgomery10,289
Morris1,660
Morton658
Nemaha3,548
Neosho5,640
Ness821
Norton2,298
Osage4,346
Osborne896
Ottawa1,337
Pawnee2,359
Phillips1,516
Pottawatomie6,475
Pratt2,080
Rawlins709
Reno20,733
Republic1,444
Rice2,861
Riley15,095
Rooks1,507
Rush860
Russell1,993
Saline15,753
Scott1,427
Sedgwick159,456
Seward7,636
Shawnee55,429
Sheridan841
Sherman1,647
Smith704
Stafford1,274
Stanton457
Stevens1,687
Sumner6,152
Thomas2,727
Trego833
Wabaunsee1,786
Wallace463
Washington1,513
Wichita552
Wilson3,140
Woodson914
Wyandotte51,590

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Aug. 31, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Sep. 1, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control