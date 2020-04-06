CDC recommends wearing fabric face masks when going out

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The CDC is recommending that everyone now wear fabric masks when going out in public, in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The state’s top doctor says you only need to worry about wearing a mask if you will be within six feet of someone. So, if you are going out in public and may not be able to maintain a six-foot distance, it is recommended that you wear a face mask.

“Not to have it be an N95 mask, not to have it be a surgical mask, not to be made out of t-shirt or other thin material,” added Secretary Norman, KDHE.

Secretary Norman adds that the masks should fit tightly on the face, but you should still be able to breathe freely.

The state and the CDC want to make it clear that masks can be made out of fabric. You do not need to use a surgical mask or an N95 mask, save those for the health care and other front-line workers.

The CDC recommends using two pieces of tightly woven cotton fabric. You can see their suggestions here.

Fabric masks must be washed regularly in order to stay clean.

