WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. That is better than last week when 55 counties were on the list.

This week’s list includes Rawlins County, which jumped two levels, from low-risk last week to high-risk this week. The CDC recommends that people who are in high-risk counties wear face masks when they are indoors in public.

The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics when deciding which counties are at high risk — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,398
Anderson2,302
Atchison4,614
Barber1,095
Barton6,855
Bourbon4,895
Brown2,904
Butler20,283
Chase720
Chautauqua888
Cherokee6,614
Cheyenne672
Clark525
Clay2,132
Cloud2,366
Coffey2,554
Comanche452
Cowley11,042
Crawford13,122
Decatur638
Dickinson5,187
Doniphan2,597
Douglas30,130
Edwards609
Elk609
Ellis7,558
Ellsworth2,135
Finney12,051
Ford11,288
Franklin7,408
Geary10,064
Gove837
Graham612
Grant2,392
Gray1,262
Greeley360
Greenwood1,903
Hamilton508
Harper1,736
Harvey10,488
Haskell1,003
Hodgeman439
Jackson4,179
Jefferson5,162
Jewell847
Johnson162,843
Kearny1,299
Kingman2,092
Kiowa695
Labette7,057
Lane318
Leavenworth21,417
Lincoln647
Linn3,036
Logan897
Lyon10,685
Marion3,544
Marshall2,670
McPherson8,393
Meade1,256
Miami8,550
Mitchell1,536
Montgomery9,959
Morris1,591
Morton651
Nemaha3,471
Neosho5,523
Ness801
Norton2,199
Osage4,234
Osborne859
Ottawa1,274
Pawnee2,294
Phillips1,448
Pottawatomie6,248
Pratt2,043
Rawlins704
Reno20,153
Republic1,403
Rice2,783
Riley14,674
Rooks1,426
Rush842
Russell1,933
Saline15,212
Scott1,387
Sedgwick155,622
Seward7,350
Shawnee53,677
Sheridan815
Sherman1,602
Smith680
Stafford1,221
Stanton444
Stevens1,649
Sumner6,010
Thomas2,642
Trego812
Wabaunsee1,738
Wallace458
Washington1,466
Wichita551
Wilson3,004
Woodson880
Wyandotte50,439

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Aug. 3, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Aug. 4, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases its weekly updates on Wednesdays. This week, it said 6,722 Kansans tested positive in the previous seven days.