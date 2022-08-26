WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission.

This week, five counties increased two levels, from low to high. Those five counties are Comanche, Kiowa, Morris, Pratt and Stanton. Thirty other counties increased one level.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties designated as high level should wear masks when indoors in public.

Seven counties dropped two levels, from high to low, and 31 counties dropped one level.

The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics when deciding which counties are at high risk — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,495
Anderson2,348
Atchison4,685
Barber1,117
Barton6,982
Bourbon4,996
Brown2,961
Butler20,674
Chase738
Chautauqua908
Cherokee6,736
Cheyenne682
Clark528
Clay2,188
Cloud2,412
Coffey2,605
Comanche458
Cowley11,399
Crawford13,414
Decatur657
Dickinson5,349
Doniphan2,662
Douglas30,760
Edwards623
Elk618
Ellis7,736
Ellsworth2,223
Finney12,228
Ford11,530
Franklin7,519
Geary10,330
Gove869
Graham622
Grant2,517
Gray1,298
Greeley369
Greenwood1,956
Hamilton524
Harper1,756
Harvey10,770
Haskell1,022
Hodgeman459
Jackson4,265
Jefferson5,273
Jewell864
Johnson165,492
Kearny1,333
Kingman2,116
Kiowa706
Labette7,169
Lane330
Leavenworth21,902
Lincoln660
Linn3,107
Logan908
Lyon10,908
Marion3,610
Marshall2,725
McPherson8,619
Meade1,276
Miami8,727
Mitchell1,566
Montgomery10,198
Morris1,626
Morton655
Nemaha3,531
Neosho5,613
Ness817
Norton2,292
Osage4,313
Osborne890
Ottawa1,310
Pawnee2,354
Phillips1,498
Pottawatomie6,396
Pratt2,066
Rawlins709
Reno20,637
Republic1,440
Rice2,848
Riley14,950
Rooks1,500
Rush855
Russell1,981
Saline15,622
Scott1,423
Sedgwick158,418
Seward7,580
Shawnee55,013
Sheridan827
Sherman1,641
Smith701
Stafford1,252
Stanton452
Stevens1,672
Sumner6,123
Thomas2,713
Trego828
Wabaunsee1,769
Wallace462
Washington1,502
Wichita547
Wilson3,118
Woodson902
Wyandotte51,290

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Aug. 24, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Aug. 26, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control