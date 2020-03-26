Century II being used to decontaminate ambulances in fight against COVID-19

1  of  99
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The basement of Century II is being used to help protect first responders and patients against COVID-19 with a drive-thru decontamination center.

The building is usually known for performing arts and large events, but in the fight against coronavirus, local officials have decided to use it for cleaning emergency vehicles.

In the basement, there are workers covered in head to toe with bodysuits while they sanitize the ambulances and other vehicles.

Officials refer to it as a “decon” and said it takes less than 30 minutes for the process.

“It’s been organized where they can come into that space in a secure area, and we can apply the proper materials to it to hopefully get rid of the virus,” said Chief Stuart Bevis, fire marshal at the Wichita Fire Department. “After a short period of time, it can be put back into service.”

City officials were using an electrostatic spray for decontamination at Eisenhower National Airport and city hall and that is the same supply that is being used at Century II.

The hope is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 between first responders and patients.

“We see it coming,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple. “We see it coming in a model, like on a weather forecast. We want to make sure we slow down the amount of people who get sick all at the same time.”

Mayor Whipple said the city gave the go-ahead for the county to use the building, as well as the old public library if needed.

Whipple said it’s vital to combine all the area’s resources.

“We want to put all the pieces on the table and let the county crisis management team be able to utilize what they need,” said Mayor Whipple.

In order to continue the fight, officials said those working on the front lines have to stay well while protecting the people they’re helping, too.

“We wanna make sure when we put another patient in there that might be from a car accident and has nothing to do with COVID-19, that they’re not being exposed to it and that the workers aren’t,” said Bevis.

Mayor Whipple said the building will be used for as long as needed.

