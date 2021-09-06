Click here for coronavirus updates

Chase County Treasurer’s Office closed due to COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas License Plate_187272

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The treasurer’s office in Chase County will not be open this week. The treasurer posted a message on Facebook that the closure is due to COVID-19.

The message does not say if people in the office have the coronavirus or if they were just exposed to it and need to quarantine.

People in Chase County can still renew their vehicle tags by visiting the tag office website or by placing the renewal in the drop box on the southeast corner of the courthouse.

The treasurer’s office says the situation will be reassessed at the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories