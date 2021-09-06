Chase County Treasurer’s Office closed due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The treasurer’s office in Chase County will not be open this week. The treasurer posted a message on Facebook that the closure is due to COVID-19.

The message does not say if people in the office have the coronavirus or if they were just exposed to it and need to quarantine.

People in Chase County can still renew their vehicle tags by visiting the tag office website or by placing the renewal in the drop box on the southeast corner of the courthouse.

The treasurer’s office says the situation will be reassessed at the end of the week.