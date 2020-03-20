Child care businesses face challenges during COVID-19 outbreak

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Daycares are facing many challenges during the COVID-19 outbreak from getting enough supplies, keeping clean, and adding more children now that school buildings are closed.

Family First Child Care in Newton says it will take in some school-aged kids but are limited in how many by the state. The facility is waiting for an update this week to see if it can take in more kids and if they can even be open.

“Hopefully that’s not them telling us we need to close and that we can’t help them starting Monday, but we’re waiting for that update and we will take the school-age program week by week and help as many as we can fit,” said Courtney Cantrell, owner of Family First Child Care.

The daycare says it will be at capacity once it adds school-aged kids.

