Child care in Newton remains open despite pandemic to help frontline workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the stay-at-home order lifted, several parents are returning to work and are in need of extra helping hands. This week KSN’s Andrea Herrera spoke with a child care director who tells her what they’ve noticed in the last couple of weeks.

The owner of Family First Child Care in Newton says she has seen an increasing number in calls from new and returning clients. They believe since the stay-at-home order was lifted many parents are not working remotely anymore and need that extra help. She also said they have upped their sanitation game and have changed some of their other procedures.

“We haven’t seen an issue with sanitation, we’ve added a janitorial service and have been cleaning more and more, we check temperatures, we have parents drop off at the door and pick up at the door rather than going through the building,” said owner and director of Family First Child Care in Newton, Courtney Cantrell.

“So we have seen a great decrease of germs just like the common cold and just kind of that spring allergy have decreased because of the extra cleaning and keeping parents out of the building,” added Cantrell.

She also said they’ve had such a good response from the parents and dropping off their kids at the door that they might continue to provide that option even after the pandemic.

