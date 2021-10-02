Child COVID-19 vaccination rates low in some Kansas counties

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Data from the Kansas state health department shows that some counties are seeing youth vaccination rates for COVID-19 far below the national average.

A school pandemic workgroup received data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment this week showing that in about a quarter of the state’s counties, less than 20% of vaccine-eligible children ages 12 to 17 had received at least one dose as of Sept. 24.

U.S. regulators in May expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12. The national vaccination rate for youth is 57%.