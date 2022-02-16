WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says another 30 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the past two days. One of the new deaths is a child who died in January.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment does not release details about the deaths, just the approximate age. The child who died was in the 10-17-year-old age group. The state’s new seven-day rolling average number of deaths is six, down from seven on Monday.

The KDHE also reports 125 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. In the 107 hospitals that reported numbers Tuesday, there are 517 adult and 26 pediatric COVID-19 patients. Eighty-four of the adult patients are in intensive care.

Another 2,362 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days. Of the recent positive cases, 196 are the COVID-19 omicron variant. None are the delta variant.

Active coronavirus clusters

Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 341 active clusters this week, 34 fewer than last week. The active clusters are mostly in schools (41), day cares (26), and long-term care facilities (214). The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

CorrectionsEl Dorado Correctional FacilityEl Dorado5
Ellsworth CFEllsworth11
Shawnee County JailTopeka6
Wyandotte County Detention CenterKansas City14
Group livingKansas Neurological InstituteTopeka8
Starkey Inc.Wichita9
Health careLarned State HospitalLarned6
Long-term careAscension Living Via Christi VillageHays17
Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds CoveWichita7
Bethany HomeLindsborg9
Bickford of Mission SpringsMission8
Bright Place WestTopeka5
Brookdale LeawoodLeawood5
Brookdale Senior LivingMcPherson5
Delmar Gardens of Overland ParkOverland Park12
Garden TerraceOverland Park15
Lakeview VillageLenexa6
Midland CareTopeka7
Moundridge ManorMoundridge7
Overland Park Care CenterOverland Park9
Park West Plaza Assisted LivingWichita8
Plaza West Healthcare and RehabTopeka15
Pleasant View HomeInman5
Providence Living CenterTopeka16
Rolling Hills Health and RehabTopeka5
Schowalter VillaHesston7
Silvercrest at College ViewLenexa9
Spring Hill Care and RehabSpring Hill12
Sunrise of LenexaLenexa12
Tanglewood Health and RehabilitationTopeka16
The Healthcare Resort Assisted LivingTopeka5
Topeka Presbyterian ManorTopeka5
Unified Care HomesWichita5
Via Christi Village McLeanWichita7
Villa St. FrancisOlathe6
Village ShalomOverland Park8
SchoolSmoky Valley High SchoolLindsborg5
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE reports more than 8,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:

  • 3,217 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 2,453 got a second dose
  • 3,157 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.89% have received at least one dose, while 56.92% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,918
Anderson2,081
Atchison4,223
Barber1,027
Barton6,426
Bourbon4,341
Brown2,664
Butler18,625
Chase670
Chautauqua828
Cherokee6,082
Cheyenne658
Clark488
Clay1,959
Cloud2,191
Coffey2,377
Comanche436
Cowley9,997
Crawford11,719
Decatur602
Dickinson4,743
Doniphan2,415
Douglas24,412
Edwards559
Elk563
Ellis7,056
Ellsworth2,006
Finney11,143
Ford10,540
Franklin6,826
Geary9,070
Gove784
Graham554
Grant2,174
Gray1,219
Greeley332
Greenwood1,770
Hamilton461
Harper1,632
Harvey9,421
Haskell958
Hodgeman407
Jackson3,849
Jefferson4,697
Jewell778
Johnson142,868
Kearny1,228
Kingman1,937
Kiowa662
Labette6,481
Lane291
Leavenworth18,981
Lincoln610
Linn2,789
Logan834
Lyon9,844
Marion3,282
Marshall2,525
McPherson7,676
Meade1,206
Miami7,610
Mitchell1,416
Montgomery9,334
Morris1,482
Morton618
Nemaha3,202
Neosho5,032
Ness777
Norton2,136
Osage3,864
Osborne780
Ottawa1,181
Pawnee2,095
Phillips1,345
Pottawatomie5,623
Pratt1,909
Rawlins674
Reno18,354
Republic1,334
Rice2,560
Riley13,152
Rooks1,335
Rush804
Russell1,861
Saline13,942
Scott1,267
Sedgwick143,585
Seward6,899
Shawnee47,424
Sheridan782
Sherman1,486
Smith640
Stafford1,124
Stanton430
Stevens1,447
Sumner5,558
Thomas2,350
Trego747
Wabaunsee1,606
Wallace432
Washington1,382
Wichita491
Wilson2,773
Woodson784
Wyandotte46,077
Beaver, OK944
Harper, OK697
Kay, OK11,921
Texas, OK5,936

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Feb. 16, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Feb. 16, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health