WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says another 30 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the past two days. One of the new deaths is a child who died in January.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment does not release details about the deaths, just the approximate age. The child who died was in the 10-17-year-old age group. The state’s new seven-day rolling average number of deaths is six, down from seven on Monday.

The KDHE also reports 125 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. In the 107 hospitals that reported numbers Tuesday, there are 517 adult and 26 pediatric COVID-19 patients. Eighty-four of the adult patients are in intensive care.

Another 2,362 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days. Of the recent positive cases, 196 are the COVID-19 omicron variant. None are the delta variant.

Active coronavirus clusters

Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 341 active clusters this week, 34 fewer than last week. The active clusters are mostly in schools (41), day cares (26), and long-term care facilities (214). The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

Type Facility City Cases in last

14 days Corrections El Dorado Correctional Facility El Dorado 5 Ellsworth CF Ellsworth 11 Shawnee County Jail Topeka 6 Wyandotte County Detention Center Kansas City 14 Group living Kansas Neurological Institute Topeka 8 Starkey Inc. Wichita 9 Health care Larned State Hospital Larned 6 Long-term care Ascension Living Via Christi Village Hays 17 Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds Cove Wichita 7 Bethany Home Lindsborg 9 Bickford of Mission Springs Mission 8 Bright Place West Topeka 5 Brookdale Leawood Leawood 5 Brookdale Senior Living McPherson 5 Delmar Gardens of Overland Park Overland Park 12 Garden Terrace Overland Park 15 Lakeview Village Lenexa 6 Midland Care Topeka 7 Moundridge Manor Moundridge 7 Overland Park Care Center Overland Park 9 Park West Plaza Assisted Living Wichita 8 Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab Topeka 15 Pleasant View Home Inman 5 Providence Living Center Topeka 16 Rolling Hills Health and Rehab Topeka 5 Schowalter Villa Hesston 7 Silvercrest at College View Lenexa 9 Spring Hill Care and Rehab Spring Hill 12 Sunrise of Lenexa Lenexa 12 Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation Topeka 16 The Healthcare Resort Assisted Living Topeka 5 Topeka Presbyterian Manor Topeka 5 Unified Care Homes Wichita 5 Via Christi Village McLean Wichita 7 Villa St. Francis Olathe 6 Village Shalom Overland Park 8 School Smoky Valley High School Lindsborg 5 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE reports more than 8,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:

3,217 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

2,453 got a second dose

3,157 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.89% have received at least one dose, while 56.92% have completed a vaccine series.