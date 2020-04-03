Child surprises heroes during coronavirus pandemic

Addison Watrous Lowry, 8, surprises first responders in her neighborhood by leaving hero signs in their yards at night. (Photo courtesy: Stephanie Watrous Lowry)

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – An 8-year-old Andover girl wants first responders and others to know they are appreciated for the work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Addison Watrous Lowry has started making signs for healthcare workers, law enforcement, fire, EMS and grocery clerks who live in her neighborhood. The signs say “Heroes Live Here.” She puts them in their yards after dark.

“When we walk our dogs at night she takes the signs she made that day and puts them in their yards,” said Stephanie Watrous Lowry, Addison’s mother. “She doesn’t let them know it was her. She runs away giggling.”

Most of the people getting the signs have not figured out who is doing it. But Addison was caught in the act by one of her neighbors Wednesday night. The neighbor works in hospice care and was very touched by the gesture.

Stephanie says Addison was inspired by an aunt who is a nurse in Houston and is on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.

“I just want people to know we love them and they matter and they are important,” said Addison.

Thursday night she changed her routine a little, giving a sign to a QuikTrip clerk.

“She took her sign inside to the clerk and told him, ‘I want you to have this sign I made. Thank you for risking your life so people can still get stuff. I hope you stay safe,'” her mother said.

The man did not speak for a moment and then cried and thanked her.

“He told her it was so sweet of her and that her sign really meant a lot to him and when all this is over he hopes he can give her a big hug,” said Stephanie.

“I just want the world to be good to each other,” said Addison. “We are all in this together and it will be over soon.”

