Child surprises heroes during coronavirus pandemic

Live Now
Governor, KDHE give update on Kansas coronavirus cases which are now up to 620
1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Child surprises heroes during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
  • Addison Watrous Lowry, 8, surprises first responders in her neighborhood by leaving hero signs in their yards at night. (Photo courtesy: Stephanie Watrous Lowry)
  • Addison Watrous Lowry, 8, surprises first responders in her neighborhood by leaving hero signs in their yards at night. (Photo courtesy: Stephanie Watrous Lowry)
  • Addison Watrous Lowry, 8, surprises first responders in her neighborhood by leaving hero signs in their yards at night. (Photo courtesy: Stephanie Watrous Lowry)
  • Addison Watrous Lowry, 8, surprises first responders in her neighborhood by leaving hero signs in their yards at night. (Photo courtesy: Stephanie Watrous Lowry)
  • Addison Watrous Lowry, 8, surprises first responders in her neighborhood by leaving hero signs in their yards at night. (Photo courtesy: Stephanie Watrous Lowry)

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – An 8-year-old Andover girl wants first responders and others to know they are appreciated for the work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Addison Watrous Lowry has started making signs for healthcare workers, law enforcement, fire, EMS and grocery clerks who live in her neighborhood. The signs say “Heroes Live Here.” She puts them in their yards after dark.

“When we walk our dogs at night she takes the signs she made that day and puts them in their yards,” said Stephanie Watrous Lowry, Addison’s mother. “She doesn’t let them know it was her. She runs away giggling.”

Most of the people getting the signs have not figured out who is doing it. But Addison was caught in the act by one of her neighbors Wednesday night. The neighbor works in hospice care and was very touched by the gesture.

Stephanie says Addison was inspired by an aunt who is a nurse in Houston and is on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.

“I just want people to know we love them and they matter and they are important,” said Addison.

Thursday night she changed her routine a little, giving a sign to a QuikTrip clerk.

“She took her sign inside to the clerk and told him, ‘I want you to have this sign I made. Thank you for risking your life so people can still get stuff. I hope you stay safe,'” her mother said.

The man did not speak for a moment and then cried and thanked her.

“He told her it was so sweet of her and that her sign really meant a lot to him and when all this is over he hopes he can give her a big hug,” said Stephanie.

“I just want the world to be good to each other,” said Addison. “We are all in this together and it will be over soon.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories