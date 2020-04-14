City approves money to keep homeless shelters open 24 hours a day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The coronavirus pandemic has created a new issue for Humankind Ministries’ two homeless shelters.

The shelters are usually open from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. until March 31. But Humankind is also trying to address the needs of the homeless during the pandemic.

It asked the City of Wichita for $60,000 from the Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Program in order to keep the winter shelter facilities open 24 hours a day through the month of April.

Humankind Ministries said it would also offer meals, shower and laundry facilities as part of the effort to keep people sheltered and limit exposure to COVID-19.

The organization is working with health clinics to help those who become ill and to offer isolation areas.

The money would also help with costs of themometers, masks, gowns, gloves and cleaning supplies.

On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council approved the funding after learning it is anticipated to come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

