City of Arkansas City announces ‘Crushing COVID’ partnership

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Arkansas City is joining other partners in Cowley County in a public health awareness campaign, “Crushing COVID in Cowley County.”

It is a joint collaboration of the cities of Arkansas City and Winfield, the City-Cowley County Health Department, the Community Health Center in Cowley County, Cowley County, Cowley County Emergency Communications, Cowley County Emergency Management, Cowley First, Legacy Foundation, RISE Cowley, South Central Kansas Medical Center, Southwestern College, USD 465, USD 470, William Newton Hospital, and the Winfield and Arkansas City area chambers of commerce.

“The central theme of ‘Crushing COVID’ is that it is ‘Up to You,'” said Mayor Karen Welch. “We cannot do this as government alone. We need each and every Arkansas City resident to voluntarily do what they can to slow the spread of COVID. Only together can we keep our teachers healthy and put our kids back in school classrooms, keep our businesses open, and prevent our local and regional hospitals from overflowing, not to mention protect our vulnerable neighbors from severe disease or even death.”

Its mission is to raise community awareness of the need to follow CDC guidelines now more than ever to help “flatten the curve” and reduce community transmission of COVID-19. The campaign will include multilingual posters, social media graphics, radio and print advertising, and more.

“We urge all citizens to join with us as a team to ‘crush COVID in Cowley County’ by staying home when sick, avoiding crowds as much as possible and socially distancing, washing your hands frequently, and above all, wearing a mask, face shield or covering when you have to be around others,” Welch said.