City of Leon says Police Chief dies of complications from COVID-19

LEON, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Leon is reporting it’s Chief of Police, Jerry Farthing, passed away from complications due to COVID-19 last night.
Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet is offering his thoughts for the family at this time.
“Jerry was a great friend and a great friend of law enforcement,” said Herzet. “Our prayers and thoughts are with his family.”
In a statement on its Facebook page the city of Leon explained, “With a heavy heart we are saddened to report that last night our Police Chief Jerry Farthing passed away due to COVID complications. While this is a huge loss to our community and a very personal one to many, we ask that you respect this time and allow his family time to grieve. He will be greatly missed.”