City of Newton closing facilities starting March 25 in response to COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Newton announced Monday it will close City facilities to the public starting Wednesday, March 25 in their efforts to protect the health of City employees and the public, and help limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The closure is planned to last through April 12 and will be re-evaluated then.

The City said they will strive to limit the disruption of services as much as possible during this time. “We are taking this step to do what we can to help curb the spread of the virus,” said Interim City Manager Kelly McElroy. “Delivering services and caring for our residents remains our highest priority. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the public’s understanding and patience during this unprecedented time. We are all in this together as we work to ensure the safety of our community.”

The City Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 has been canceled. A special meeting for an annexation hearing on March 31 will be postponed to a later date.

Many staff at City Hall and the Service Center will be working remotely from home. Utility bills can be paid using the drop box outside City Hall, on the City’s website, or by mail. No water shut-offs will be issued during this time, but accounts will continue to accrue charges that will eventually require payment when the emergency order is lifted.

Municipal Court will have all appearances on Thursday, March 26 done either via phone or through an online video interface. Those with appearances should contact the court for information at 316-284-6050. 

For building permits and inspections, call the Engineering Office at 316-284-6020 and leave a message, and staff will get back to you. Inspections are still being performed.

Trash and recycling pickup, water/sewer service and other essential services will continue. For bulky item pickups or other service requests, call the Service Center at 316-284-6070 and leave a message.

For water main breaks, sewer back-ups you believe to be on the main, or traffic signals out, call 911 for City staff to be dispatched.

No City parks are being closed at this time, but City staff will not be opening restrooms as they usually do at this time of year. Residents using parks are encouraged to keep a safe distance from others and to refrain from using parks or trails if they are sick.

Fire/EMS stations remain closed to the public, as well as Police services currently working out of City Hall. If you have a non-emergency police request or need records information, call 316-284-6030.

Newton City/County Airport will remain open for air operations, but the terminal building will be closed to the public. Metro-North Flight Support will provide service for emergency operations only.

Sand Creek Station Golf Course and the Meridian Center will remain open and will be following CDC prevention guidelines for gatherings.

For questions or concerns about any of these closures or changes, please call 316-284-6001 or email info@newtonkansas.com.

