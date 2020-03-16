City of Wichita announces closures and schedule changes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita announced Monday that they will be closing a number of public facilities and cancelling some City events for the next two weeks. The City will also be taking additional preventative measures to protect City Hall visitors and City employees.

The City will close the following facilities beginning Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 27 unless otherwise noted. The City will closely monitor the situation and will continue to make facility reopening adjustments as needed.

All Wichita Public Library locations

Wichita Municipal Court is suspended from March 18 until April 6. Any cases currently set for these dates will be rescheduled. Domestic violence bond-out cases will proceed as scheduled.

Botanica

CityArts

Century II

Old Cowtown Museum

Mid-America All-Indian Museum

Wichita Art Museum

Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department’s Neighborhood Inspection division will not accept walk-in customers or appointments

Wichita Park and Recreation centers (includes spring break camps and recreation programming)

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center

Water Center

Great Plains Nature Center (outdoor public area remains open)

Atwater, Colvin and Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Centers

The Q-line will not operate. All other Transit bus routes will continue to operate on a normal schedule.

Public events and programming such as District Advisory Board meetings and City advisory boards meetings.

The following will remain open with some limitations:

City Council meetings will continue as scheduled and remain open to the public. However agendas will be limited to essential business items.

City Hall, Police and Fire stations, however public tours will be suspended.

Wichita parks and public golf courses, though tee times will be staggered to ensure proper social distancing for players.

In addition, Wichita Public Works & Utilities will suspend water shutoffs during this event.

During this two-week period, the City will reassess the preventative needs of the community and determine whether to extend the closures.

This is an evolving event and the City encourages residents and the media to visit wichita.gov/coronavirus and view the departmental pages on wichita.gov for more detailed information.