WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is asking employees and contractors to wear masks inside City facilities when they cannot maintain social distancing. The City said it is due to the rising number of positive coronavirus cases in Wichita.

The city manager’s office said it continues to encourage the general public to wear masks while in City buildings.

Last week, Sedgwick County moved into what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls its high-risk category for the coronavirus. The CDC says people in that category should wear masks indoors in public.

The Sedgwick County Health Department said people should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and get tested if they have coronavirus symptoms.



