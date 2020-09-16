City of Wichita cites 4 bars over mask mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The mask ordinance due to COVID-19 has been in effect for more than two months in the county and the city of Wichita. It requires everyone in the city to cover their mouth and nose in public.

Mayor Brandon Whipple says not everyone is complying. This week, Whipple said the city cited four more bars because staff and patrons were not wearing masks.

“The way I view this is protecting people from COVID is just like protecting people from food poisoning, protecting them from other bacteria, protecting them from anything else that could be out there right now,” said Mayor Whipple.

Whipple says tickets are the last resort. Officers will try to educate people on why masks are important.

If they do not follow the ordinance, they will be cited. A bar runs the risk of losing its liquor license if it violates the mandate.

LATEST STORIES: