City of Wichita furloughs roughly 300+ employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Furloughs for some workers with the City of Wichita began Friday for roughly 300 employees.

“The impact of COVID-19 is across the city,” said city council member Cindy Claycomb. “This is certainly not an easy decision for us, and city workers are family, but we have to be responsible with taxpayer dollars.”

Claycomb says the workers were put on furlough Friday and will continue that status until April 23. Those workers can still use their vacation, sick and other paid leave time to get full paychecks.

Claycomb says those workers on furlough are generally not able to do their work from home.

“So they can use their leave,” added Claycomb. “Also, employees that would like can donate some of their vacation time or leave time to a shared leave pool for those who don’t have the leave time they need.”

Claycomb says the city has been pleased with the response of people donating to the shared leave pool so that furloughed workers can continue to get full paychecks.

“We know many city workers, as we do, consider this a family operation,” said Claycomb. “Even though we are a fairly large organization, it feels like family to so many.”

There will be approximately 300 City employees furloughed for 30 days.

“Thankfully, employees should still receive paychecks through this time for three reasons. First, they will receive 80 hours of administrative leave, consistent with Federal legislation,” said Claycomb. “Second, they will be allowed to use all of their accrued leave, including sick leave. And third, many non-furloughed employees are dedicating their vacation time to ensure their colleagues do not have any gaps in leave. This is a great testimony to the type of people that work for the City.”

“But we are now just about $26,000 away from employees donating enough into the leave pool to cover those on furlough to get their regular paychecks,” said Claycomb. “And this should all be covered by next week. This does not surprise me that people are doing (donating leave time) this. This is Wichita.”

Claycomb says those not on furlough will continue working as essential workers. Those on furlough have all been notified by official city emails.

The following is a copy of the letter from The City Managers Office to city employees:

