City of Wichita introduces ‘Open Air ICT’ program to support businesses during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is offering a new program, Open Air ICT, to support local businesses and protect public health during the pandemic, the City announced Tuesday.

The Wichita City Council approved the program Tuesday which will allow restaurants, bars, and retail stores to apply for a free permit to use the adjacent sidewalks, streets, and on-site parking. Businesses may use the areas for shopping, dining, drinking, and advertising.

The permit will help businesses provide safer environments for their customers to social distance.

The City is offering a streamlined application and approval process so businesses may begin using the outdoor spaces as soon as possible. Business owners may apply and learn more about the process at www.wichita.gov/openairICT. City staff will respond to applicants within two business days.

Residents may also visit www.wichita.gov/openairICT to view a list of approved Open Air ICT businesses making it simple to find outdoor places to shop, dine, and drink while social distancing.

The City is also providing badges to approved restaurants, bars, and retail stores to display on their websites to inform their customers of these outdoor opportunities.

The Open Air ICT program will run through August 1, 2021.