City of Wichita launches hotline and email for mask-related inquiries

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita encourages residents who have a question or concern about the face mask ordinance to call the City’s mask hotline at (316) 303-8255, or email masks@wichita.gov, or visit, www.wichita.gov/coronavirus.

The city is asking that residents refrain from calling 9-1-1 about face masks.

In a news release, the city of Wichita said the Wichita Police Department recently received a generous donation of 10,000 KN95 masks from Air Capital Distribution. Residents needing a mask can visit one of the four WPD patrol substations Monday- Friday between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

Masks are free and available for anyone who wants one.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories