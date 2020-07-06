City of Wichita launches hotline and email for mask-related inquiries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita encourages residents who have a question or concern about the face mask ordinance to call the City’s mask hotline at (316) 303-8255, or email masks@wichita.gov, or visit, www.wichita.gov/coronavirus.

The city is asking that residents refrain from calling 9-1-1 about face masks.

In a news release, the city of Wichita said the Wichita Police Department recently received a generous donation of 10,000 KN95 masks from Air Capital Distribution. Residents needing a mask can visit one of the four WPD patrol substations Monday- Friday between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Masks are free and available for anyone who wants one.

