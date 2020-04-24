City of Wichita launches online recreation resources

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita Park and Recreation Department has launched online activities, workouts, and eSports leagues in order to continue to serve the community.

New content is being added weekly, but currently includes resources such as workout videos, yoga classes, virtual tours of city facilities and more.

“Our dedicated team has been working to provide residents with fun, innovative ways to stay moving, stay engaged and have fun while at home,” said Director of Park and Recreation Troy Houtman. “During tough times, it’s important to still make time to play and take care of ourselves. We hope this site helps Wichita do just that.”

As the city continues to navigate the current pandemic crisis, City of Wichita Park and Recreation continues to provide ways to have fun while safe at home. The online resources will still be available after the stay-at-home order ends.

LATEST STORIES: