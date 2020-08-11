City of Wichita postpones youth football due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Park and Recreation Department announced that youth football will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department cited the continued rise in cases and followed advice from the Sedgwick County Health Department.

“Sure we are disappointed. It’s an outdoor sport. But it sounds like the city has made up its mind on this,” said AJ Bohannon.

Bohannon is coach of the Cowboys youth football team and says he knows the COVID-19 situation is serious. But he also says the kids will miss the mentoring they get playing football.

“I just think it’s very unfortunate because for these kids this is more than just a game,” said Bohannon.

In a letter, to parents, the department said, “we know this is terribly disappointing news to the players and their families but we hope to merely postpone the season until spring. We will keep everyone updated on the plans as uncertainties around the pandemic is demanding we be flexible with our plans so that we can make sure we keep the health and safety of our players, coaches and families as our top priority.”

“We are sorry that we have to postpone this year’s season,” said Park and Recreation Directory Troy Houtman. “Ensuring we can keep our participants safe is our number one priority, and we look forward to when we can host our youth football players safely again.”

