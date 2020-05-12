City of Wichita weighing options of opening public pools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Will swimming pools open? That’s the question many Wichitans are asking. Monday, city leaders talked about the options but it’s not an easy decision.

One of the biggest challenges to opening the City of Wichita public pools this summer is making sure the public is safe.

“And the question I always get is how do you get some five-year-olds and six-year-olds to not crawl all over each other in the swimming pool. How do you make sure they social distance?” said Troy Houtman, director of Wichita Parks and Recreation.

That also includes keeping the staff safe.

As you know a lot of our lifeguards there are young teenagers and we want to make sure they are protected and we do all the right steps,” said Houtman.

Houtman said if the city chooses to open, it will present some issues with the budget.

‘Because we’ll probably have to have a little bit more staff, have a limited amount of hours. So we’d probably lose some revenues,” said Houtman.

Houtman says they are monitoring the CDC guidelines, the governor’s orders, as well as guidance from the city council before making a firm decision. One he hopes will be made by next week.

“We have really really scoured the whole country in finding best practices and talking to all these experts. As I get the right people in the room, I’ll make the right decision for what’s best for Wichita,” said Houtman.

