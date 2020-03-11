Wichita taking proactive steps to prepare for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita is taking proactive steps to prepare for COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus, in an effort to keep visitors and employees healthy.

The city says cleaning sessions are being ramped up at city facilities with special emphasis placed on highly touched areas such as elevators, handrails, and restrooms.

Examples of city facilities include:

City Hall

Wichita Public Library locations

CityArts

Mid-America All Indian Center

Old Cowtown Museum

Botanica

Wichita Public Golf Courses

McLean Manor and Greenway Manor (managed by Housing & Community Services)

Additional efforts are taking place at other City locations including those described below:

Century II: Century II is also using electrostatic spraying to treat large spaces. Portable hand sanitizing stations will be placed in areas with the highest number of visitors. Additional cleaning is scheduled for large scale events and the following day. Signage has been added to restrooms and back-of-house areas to encourage hand washing. Airport: Wichita Eisenhower National Airport is using an enhanced cleaning process known as “electrostatic spraying” which allows large spaces to be sanitized more efficiently and effectively through the use of electrically charged particles. Purell hand sanitizer and disinfectant stations have been placed throughout the terminal and the concourse. Transit: Wichita Transit is disinfecting its buses nightly as well as the Administration building and Transit Center.

